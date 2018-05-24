Microblogging website Twitter is bringing election labels to the profiles of political candidates. According to Twitter, the new features will be available only for the US midterm general elections as of now. However, it is not known whether it will be available for the upcoming general elections in India which are expected to take place in 2019.

These labels include relevant information about the political candidate such as the office they are running for, the district they are representing. It may also include their district number. The political candidate will also have a blue tick, and below the blue tick, an icon with a government building drawn in it will be seen.

Therefore, whenever such a figure will tweet, retweet, or embed a tweet, their profiles will be shown with this designed label. Often people are unaware if it is a candidate who has posted the information on Twitter.

Currently, this feature is available for the 2018 US midterm elections only. It will appear for the state Governor, US Senate and the House of Representatives.

To make sure that the label is present on relevant people, Twitter has partnered with Ballotpedia—a non-profit civic organisation which publishes information related to US politics. This organisation will make sure that people who have qualified for candidature get this label.

The labels are expected to appear after 30 May.