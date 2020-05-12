FP Trending

Twitter is testing a new way to give users more information on how their tweets are being shared.

Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse-engineers apps for hidden features and security vulnerabilities, revealed that Twitter is testing a feature that shows the number of retweets users get that come with comments.

Wong added that the micro-blogging site is implementing a tabbed retweets page for Android. This will allow users to see two tabs, one that shows the numbers of retweets with comments and the other without comments.

Twitter is testing to show a separate “x Retweets with comments” row They are also implementing the tabbed Retweets page for Android, so that’s pretty sweet pic.twitter.com/PBE9cgvPSX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 8, 2020

The new feature will be separate from the current retweets option, but will be placed in the same line beneath the post.

Both features are already available in the Twitter iOS app.

Twitter is also testing ‘Scheduled Tweets’, which allows users to set region and time.

Twitter recently also started testing a new layout for threaded conversations for iOS and web users. According to them, the changes will make conversations easier to read and follow on the social media platform.

The company is also contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to prevent the circulation of misinformation, Twitter is going to add labels and warning messages on some tweets with disputed or misleading information about COVID-19.

