Twitter testing two new features for Android users, to show retweets with comments and tabbed retweets page

Twitter is testing a feature that shows the number of retweets users get that come with comments.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2020 15:44:55 IST

Twitter is testing a new way to give users more information on how their tweets are being shared.

Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse-engineers apps for hidden features and security vulnerabilities, revealed that Twitter is testing a feature that shows the number of retweets users get that come with comments.

Representational image: Reuters

Wong added that the micro-blogging site is implementing a tabbed retweets page for Android. This will allow users to see two tabs, one that shows the numbers of retweets with comments and the other without comments.

The new feature will be separate from the current retweets option, but will be placed in the same line beneath the post.

Both features are already available in the Twitter iOS app.

Twitter is also testing ‘Scheduled Tweets’, which allows users to set region and time.

Twitter recently also started testing a new layout for threaded conversations for iOS and web users. According to them, the changes will make conversations easier to read and follow on the social media platform.

The company is also contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to prevent the circulation of misinformation, Twitter is going to add labels and warning messages on some tweets with disputed or misleading information about COVID-19.

May 11, 2020
May 10, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 10, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020

Feb 12, 2020
Feb 05, 2020
Feb 04, 2020
Feb 04, 2020