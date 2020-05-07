Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
Twitter is testing a new layout that will make reading threaded conversations easier

Twitter said that some of its users will see a new layout for replies, with lines and indentations.


FP TrendingMay 07, 2020 18:41:05 IST

Twitter is testing a new layout for threaded conversations for iOS and web users. The changes will make conversations on the microblogging site more organised.

Twitter said that some of its users will see a new layout for replies, with lines and indentations. This will make it clear for whom a reply in a particular tweet is meant.

Through the feature, Twitter aims to make conversations easier to read and follow on the social media platform.

Twitter is testing a new layout that will make reading threaded conversations easier

Representational image: Reuters

“Some of you on iOS and Web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view,” announced Twitter.

A GIF shared by Twitter shows that when a user selects a tweet, the replies to it will be seen below. If users have commented on the reply tweets, they can be checked by clicking on show replies button.

The latest feature by Twitter was tipped by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong in April. Wong shared a GIF and wrote, “Twitter is working on selection transition in the Conversation Tree.”

Twitter has also said that it is experimenting with placing like, retweet and reply icons behind a tap for replies.

The company said that it wants to see how the changes affect following and engagement with a conversation on its platform.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Twitter was testing these features for over a year in its prototype app, Twttr.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Tuesday said that it will test sending users a prompt when they reply to a tweet using "offensive or hurtful language." This will help it to clean up conversations on the social media platform.

