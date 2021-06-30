Wednesday, June 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter responds to FIR over child pornography, says it has 'zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation'

An FIR was filed against Twitter on Tuesday for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on the platform.


tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2021 10:25:09 IST

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that it registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on the microblogging platform on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

A Twitter spokesperson has now responded to the FIR saying that the platform has "zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation (CSE)" and that the company uses a "proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service."

"Twitter has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation (CSE) and we have a proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service. We have been at the forefront of responding to the evolving challenge , of preventing the exploitation of children on the Internet and will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse, as well as invest in the technology and tools that are essential to stay ahead of this issue. We will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates the Twitter Rules and work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue."

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

The complaint was filed by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, who said that it was found that "the toolkit for deep and dark web" was also available on Twitter. This gives access to all, including children, to obtain CSAM.

This is the fourth FIR against Twitter since it lost its legal shield in India.

Earlier this week, Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India stepped down, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Delhi Police files FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography on platform

Jun 29, 2021
Delhi Police files FIR against Twitter over access to child pornography on platform
Uttar Pradesh Police files FIR against Twitter officials for putting distorted India map on platform

NewsTracker

Uttar Pradesh Police files FIR against Twitter officials for putting distorted India map on platform

Jun 29, 2021
'Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Twitter

'Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jun 25, 2021
Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe in Loni case

Twitter

Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe in Loni case

Jun 18, 2021
Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits amid row with Centre over IT rules

NewsTracker

Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits amid row with Centre over IT rules

Jun 27, 2021
IT Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to put its manipulated media policy on hold in a letter sent in May

Twitter

IT Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to put its manipulated media policy on hold in a letter sent in May

Jun 18, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021