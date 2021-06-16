Wednesday, June 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explained: Twitter loses intermediary status, named in FIR over Ghaziabad incident

Losing the intermediary status means Twitter will now be liable for all the content on its platform that is considered unlawful or ‘inflammatory’ in nature.


Nandini YadavJun 16, 2021 11:01:55 IST

Twitter has lost its “safe harbour” immunity in India over its failure to appoint statutory officers, as required by the government’s new IT rules. This means Twitter and its top executives will now be liable for all the content on its platform that is considered unlawful or ‘inflammatory’ in nature.

“The company had been given extra time to comply with the guidelines, but it has failed to fall in line with the new IT Rules despite our repeated indulgence, including an extension. With this, Twitter has lost its safe harbour protection, and now stands exposed to action under the IPC for any third-party unlawful content,” TOI reported a government source saying.

We reached out to Twitter and were told that it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer in India and that the details of it will soon be shared with the IT ministry.

“We are keeping the MeitY apprised of the progress at every step of the process. An interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the Ministry directly soon. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new Guidelines," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Twitter was sent a final notice by the IT Ministry on 5 June.

Twitter was sent a final notice by the IT Ministry on 5 June.

What does losing the intermediary status mean for Twitter?

Without the protection of Section 79 of the IT Act, Twitter will now be liable for any "third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him". In essence, it could be held criminally responsible for content on the platform. For the end-user, as of now, Twitter losing the legal shield, will have no effect.

In fact, after an elderly Muslim was reportedly beaten up in a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on 5 June and the video of the abuse went viral on Twitter, an FIR was filed on 15 June against nine accused, including “Twitter Inc” and “Twitter Communications India Pvt”. Tweets around the incident indicated that the victim was forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” by the attackers, a claim that was later denied by the Ghaziabad Police.

After losing intermediary status, Twitter is now liable for what has been termed “inflammatory” tweets. Twitter has been accused in an FIR of not removing "misleading" content linked to the incident. Twitter and several journalists have been charged for inciting "communal sentiments" with posts sharing the man's allegations.

Why has intermediary status been taken away from Twitter?

With the new IT rules coming into effect, social media companies in India originally had till 25 May to comply with the new rules. The new guidelines require social media platforms to establish a grievance redressal mechanism and name a grievance officer, who must register a grievance within 24 hours and redress it in 15 days.

However, most platforms failed to comply with the rules, citing COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

On 5 June, the centre issued the “final notice” to Twitter asking it to comply with the statutory provisions or risk losing its intermediary status.

Days later, Twitter approached the government seeking more time to comply with the new IT rules. Twitter said that it intends to comply with the rules but needs more time due to the pandemic situation in India.

“The government believes that whoever has not yet complied with the guidelines has lost the intermediary status. For Twitter now, any and all penal action that is applicable under the Indian Penal Code will be applicable,” Indian Express reported a source saying.

With this, Twitter has become the first American platform to lose the protection of Sector 79 of the IT act, hence, losing its intermediary status in India.

How have other social media platforms like Google, YouTube and Facebook escaped this?

Other social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook continue to enjoy the immunity of a social media intermediary in India. And this immunity comes from compliance.

By May-end, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp had submitted details of new compliance officers to the IT ministry, according to a report by HT.

On 1 June, WhatsApp named Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India.

On 8 June, Facebook named Spoorthi Priya as its grievance officer for India on its website.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter accounts of Punjabi singer Jazzy B, three others 'withheld' in response to legal request from Indian government

Jun 08, 2021
Twitter accounts of Punjabi singer Jazzy B, three others 'withheld' in response to legal request from Indian government
'Consequences will follow': Centre issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

NewsTracker

'Consequences will follow': Centre issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

Jun 05, 2021
TM Krishna moves Madras HC against Centre's new IT rules; terms them 'vague', 'unreasonable'

newstracker

TM Krishna moves Madras HC against Centre's new IT rules; terms them 'vague', 'unreasonable'

Jun 10, 2021
Twitter asks for more time from govt to comply with new IT rules due to the 'pandemic situation' in India

Twitter

Twitter asks for more time from govt to comply with new IT rules due to the 'pandemic situation' in India

Jun 09, 2021
WhatsApp names Paresh B Lal as its new grievance officer for India: How to register complaint

WhatsApp

WhatsApp names Paresh B Lal as its new grievance officer for India: How to register complaint

Jun 03, 2021
Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia

Twitter Blue

Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia

Jun 04, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021