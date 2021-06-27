Monday, June 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits amid row with Centre over IT rules

Twitter now displays the company's name in the place of grievance officer for India with a US address and an email ID


Press Trust of IndiaJun 28, 2021 08:35:23 IST

New Delhi: Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source.

The source said that Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed as interim resident grievance officer for India by Twitter, has quit from the post.

The social media company's website no longer displays his name as required under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Twitter declined to comment on the development.

The development comes at a time when the micro-blogging platform has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules. The new rules which came into effect from 25 May mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims.

All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user base shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

The big social media companies are mandated to appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be resident in India. Twitter in response to the final notice issued by the government on 5 June had said that it intends to comply with the new IT rules and will share details of the chief compliance officer.

In the meantime, the microblogging platform had appointed Chatur as interim resident grievance officer for India. Twitter now displays the company's name in the place of grievance officer for India with a US address and an email ID.

According to a government official, the company has lost legal protection as an intermediary and will be legally held responsible for all content posted by its users on the platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

'Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jun 25, 2021
'Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Explained: Twitter loses legal shield, named in FIR for 'misleading' content

Twitter

Explained: Twitter loses legal shield, named in FIR for 'misleading' content

Jun 16, 2021
'Misplaced, exaggerated and disingenuous': India's response to UNHRC's criticism of new IT rules

NewsTracker

'Misplaced, exaggerated and disingenuous': India's response to UNHRC's criticism of new IT rules

Jun 20, 2021
Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe in Loni case

Twitter

Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe in Loni case

Jun 18, 2021
IT Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to put its manipulated media policy on hold in a letter sent in May

Twitter

IT Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to put its manipulated media policy on hold in a letter sent in May

Jun 18, 2021
Air India has until mid-July to challenge Cairn's lawsuit in US court: Report

Air India has until mid-July to challenge Cairn's lawsuit in US court: Report

Jun 20, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021