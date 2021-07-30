FP Trending

Twitter is getting back into the shopping space as it has now started testing the new Shop Module feature. The feature will allow businesses to create a shopping section at the top of their profiles for people to buy products. This comes after Twitter's addition of a "Buy" button back in 2014, which was eventually dropped in 2017.

With this option, users will be able to surf through a number of products from various brands. They can further tap on a product they want to buy, to know more details and see images of the product.

The feature is currently being tested in the US with a few brands. It will also be available for iOS users who use the app in English. It is expected to reach more users in different countries soon.

Twitter, in a blog post, said, "With this pilot, we’ll get to explore how our engaged, responsive, and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged — like a new jersey from your favourite sports team — or that provide lasting impact — like a new skincare regimen. And, fundamentally, it’ll give us the chance to keep learning about which shopping experiences people prefer on Twitter".

This feature is similar to the shopping section in the Facebook app, Instagram, and even WhatsApp. The feature on both the Facebook properties allows people to explore stuff from various businesses and directly buy the desired product from the app.

This comes after a number of attempts Twitter has been making for monetisation other than ads. Recently, Twitter introduced the Twitter Blue paid subscription that charges people for access to exclusive features.

There's also the new Tip Jar feature that lets people tip other users for their tweets. This feature lets the micro-blogging site have a commission.