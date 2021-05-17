Monday, May 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter Blue, a paid subscription-based service, with an 'undo tweet' feature might launch soon

Twitter Blue is likely to be a ‘Collections’ section that may allow users to organise and save their favourite tweets.


FP TrendingMay 17, 2021 17:51:35 IST

Twitter is expected to launch Twitter Blue, a premium subscription-based service that is expected to be priced at $2.99 (about Rs 219) per month. Twitter Blue may include features like 'Undo' tweets where users will have a few seconds to undo a tweet that has been posted by them. For the unaware, Twitter is yet to enable the feature of editing the already published tweets. Another inclusion of Twitter Blue is likely to be a ‘Collections’ section that may allow users to organise and save their favourite tweets or the ones which they would want to view later.

twitter-logo-1280-pixabay

Twitter has not yet made any announcement of its subscription service.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared details on Twitter's new features through a thread of tweets. She suggests that the above-mentioned features could be a part of Twitter's base plan for which users may be expected to pay more for more feature additions.

Twitter has not yet made any announcement of its subscription service. Hence, there's no official confirmation on the features, price of the plan, and when the service will be launched. Also, it is still being anticipated if these paid features will facilitate Twitter users to subscribe to it. Rising data security concerns on social media platforms suggest that Twitter may have to ensure its users of data security for them to use the service. For more details, we will have to wait for any official announcement from Twitter.

Jane had earlier tweeted about Twitter’s Verification program which might launch next week.

In January 2021, Twitter had removed the blue badge suggestive of verified accounts from inactive and incomplete accounts as part of the new verification policy. It had stopped verifying accounts since 2017 owing to the outrage over the verification process.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter finally rolls out DM search bar on Android that lets users search for old conversations

May 14, 2021
Twitter finally rolls out DM search bar on Android that lets users search for old conversations
Twitter now allows users to add virtual tip jars to their accounts so others can support their tweets

Twitter

Twitter now allows users to add virtual tip jars to their accounts so others can support their tweets

May 07, 2021
Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief in India across Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA

Twitter

Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief in India across Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA

May 11, 2021
Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended by Twitter India after 'repeated violations'

BuzzPatrol

Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended by Twitter India after 'repeated violations'

May 04, 2021
Verified Twitter accounts, including Firstpost, hacked to imitate 'SNL', offer free cryptocurrency

NewsTracker

Verified Twitter accounts, including Firstpost, hacked to imitate 'SNL', offer free cryptocurrency

May 09, 2021
Fashion designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu end association with Kangana Ranaut following actor's Twitter suspension

Buzz Patrol

Fashion designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu end association with Kangana Ranaut following actor's Twitter suspension

May 04, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021