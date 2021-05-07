Friday, May 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter now allows users to add virtual tip jars to their accounts so others can support their tweets

A limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a "Tip Jar" feature to their profiles.


tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2021 10:14:24 IST

Twitter on Thursday began letting some users add virtual tip jars to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money. A limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a "Tip Jar" feature to their profiles, according to Twitter senior product manager Esther Crawford.  The group included creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits.

"You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes," Crawford wrote in a blog post. "This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money."

A Tip Jar icon on a profile page indicates an option to be taken to services such as Patreon, PayPal or Venmo to send money to a creator, according to Crawford.

Twitter does not take any cut of tips, she said.

Twitter Tip jar feature. Image: Twitter

Twitter Tip jar feature. Image: Twitter

"Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we'll expand to more languages," Crawford said.

The one-to-many global messaging platform is keen to broaden its ranks of users and get people spending more time at the service.

Twitter last week reported weaker-than-expected earnings and disappointing user growth.

Twitter has struggled to expand beyond its core audience of celebrities, journalists and political leaders, even if it has become an important forum for policy debates.

Twitter has faced challenges in tackling misinformation and abusive content even as it strives to become a platform for political discourse.

Earlier this week, Twitter also started rolling out the Spaces feature to a wider audience. The feature is now available to all users with more than 600 followers.

(Also read: Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces are the Goldilocks zone of conversation – they are just right)

With inputs from Agence-France Presse

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter earned $86 million in latest quarter, revenue grew 28 percent

Apr 30, 2021
Twitter earned $86 million in latest quarter, revenue grew 28 percent
Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended by Twitter India after 'repeated violations'

BuzzPatrol

Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended by Twitter India after 'repeated violations'

May 04, 2021
How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Twitter

How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Apr 23, 2021
Fashion designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu end association with Kangana Ranaut following actor's Twitter suspension

Buzz Patrol

Fashion designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu end association with Kangana Ranaut following actor's Twitter suspension

May 04, 2021
COVID-19 crisis: Centre asks Twitter to take down dozens of tweets criticising govt response to pandemic

NewsTracker

COVID-19 crisis: Centre asks Twitter to take down dozens of tweets criticising govt response to pandemic

Apr 25, 2021
'Forgot how to reset password, please help': Man's response to Sundar Pichai's COVID-19 relief tweet goes viral

NewsTracker

'Forgot how to reset password, please help': Man's response to Sundar Pichai's COVID-19 relief tweet goes viral

Apr 27, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021