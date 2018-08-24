Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 August, 2018 21:43 IST

Trump voices his angst against social media firms as 'silencing millions'

Trump's comments come as the social media giants face scrutiny over the policing of foreign propaganda.

US President Donald Trump criticized social media companies on Friday, saying without evidence that they have silenced “millions of people” in an act of censorship.

Trump did not mention any companies by name. On Tuesday, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation, while Facebook took down a second campaign it said was linked to Russia.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. Image: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. Image: The Associated Press

“Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come as the social media industry faces mounting scrutiny from Congress over the policing of foreign propaganda.

The Republican president in recent weeks has expressed concern about the companies’ actions. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Trump said it was “very dangerous” for social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to silence voices on their services.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential election by hacking and other actions, including using social media in an influence campaign.

Trump criticized the social media industry last week, claiming without evidence that unidentified companies were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”

Those tweets followed actions taken by Apple Inc, Alphabet’s YouTube and Facebook to remove some content posted by Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones’ own Twitter account was temporarily suspended on 15 August.

Representatives for Twitter and Facebook did not immediately comment on Trump’s tweet.

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

also see

Vimeo

Vimeo removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' content over the weekend

Aug 14, 2018

Alex Jones

Twitter suspends conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for seven days over a tweet

Aug 15, 2018

Twitter

Jack Dorsey says he accepts Twitter's shortcomings, wants it to undergo a reformation

Aug 16, 2018

Google

Google identifies hacking attempts, removes 39 YouTube channels linked to Iran

Aug 24, 2018

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

Twitter

Twitter rolls out Twitter Lite to 21 more countries enabled with push notification

Aug 14, 2018

science

STEM Innovation

Infosys arm to hold 8-week contest for students to address malnutrition in India

Aug 24, 2018

Asteroid Fly-by

Asteroid flying-by next week isn't on a collision course with us, NASA reassures

Aug 24, 2018

Science Education

Students in NorthEast see Science come alive at Sci-Connect workshop in Gangtok

Aug 24, 2018

Kerala Floods

NASA video shows Kerala floods intensified by heavy clouds over Western Ghats

Aug 24, 2018