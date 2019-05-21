Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

ByteDance expects to introduce the app as early as this fall in a handful of countries including India.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 15:41:41 IST

Despite being in the news for the wrong reasons recently, TikTok's popularity in India continues to soar but parent company ByteDance isn't done yet.

A report by Bloomberg reveals ByteDance is now readying a paid music service that will challenge the likes of Spotify and Apple Music in markets like India.

While a report in April by the South China Morning Post did hint that ByteDance could be planning to enter the music streaming space soon, the new report expects the service to be introduced as a new app as early as this fall.

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

TikTok has around 120 million active users in the country alone. Image: tech2

ByteDance's new music service: All we know so far

There hasn't been any formal announcement from ByteDance yet, but from what's known, the company has already secured rights from T-Series and Times Music, two of India’s largest labels. The company, however, has yet to secure rights from the world’s three largest music groups: Universal, Warner and Sony.

As per the report, the upcoming app won't be named directly after TikTok but ByteDance will try and leverage some of TikTok’s audience into paying customers.

Sources close to ByteDance say that the new app isn’t a clone of Spotify or Apple Music. The upcoming app will include a catalog of songs available on-demand along with the option of viewing music video — much like YouTube Music, if you like.

ByteDance is among the world’s most valuable startups, valued at more than $75 billion in its most recent round of fundraising.

While breaking into the Indian music streaming space won't be a cakewalk, the success of fairly new entrants like YouTube Music, will definitely fuel hope for ByteDance.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

TikTok

TikTok races to number one spot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

May 09, 2019
TikTok races to number one spot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new social app Feiliao

ByteDance

TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new social app Feiliao

May 20, 2019
TikTok continues to be most downloaded app on iOS with over 33 million installs

TikTok

TikTok continues to be most downloaded app on iOS with over 33 million installs

May 17, 2019
TikTok to use humans and AI for content moderation, empower users with safety tools says global policy director

Tik Tok

TikTok to use humans and AI for content moderation, empower users with safety tools says global policy director

May 20, 2019
Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

Instagram

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

May 13, 2019
Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

IGTV

Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

May 21, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019