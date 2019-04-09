tech2 News Staff

YouTube Music, a service that took ages to arrive in India, crossed three million downloads, within a week of its launch in the country.

In a statement to news wire service IANS on achieving the feat, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said, “This year YouTube is celebrating 11 amazing years in India. We’re proud of the extraordinary growth across the platform, especially with music. Our tremendous scale and reach are why many talented artists and creators across India come to YouTube to share their voice with the world. It’s why we’re seeing Indian artists connect with fans from Delhi to New York and everywhere in between.”

To celebrate the success of the launch of YouTube Music in the country, YouTube decided to celebrate with a number of noted celebrities from the Bollywood music fraternity and popular Indian YouTubers.

In what was a surprise launch from Google, YouTube launched both YouTube Music, as well as, the company's paid subscription service called YouTube Premium in India in March. The launch of the service happened right after streaming giant Spotify launched in India, stiffening competition for existing players which included the likes of Gaana and JioSaavn.

The free version of YouTube Music offers ad-supported music streaming on desktop and mobile via an app, while a YouTube Premium subscription makes the experience ad-free along with a bunch of extra bonuses. Think of it as a YouTube app, but with a focus only on music and music videos.

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium pricing in India

YouTube Music Premium membership is Rs 99 per month per user. The iOS app charges Rs 129 per month per user.

YouTube Music Premium Family membership (up to 6 family members) is Rs 149 per month. The iOS app shows Rs 199 per month.

YouTube Premium is available for Rs 129 per month per user. It's Rs 169 per month on iOS.

YouTube Premium Family plan (up to 6 members) is Rs 189 per month. The iOS plan is Rs 249 per month.

