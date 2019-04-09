Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
Youtube Music app downloaded 3 million times within a weeks launch in India

YouTube Music competes against the likes of Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn and Apple Music in India.

tech2 News StaffApr 09, 2019 16:00:58 IST

YouTube Music, a service that took ages to arrive in India, crossed three million downloads, within a week of its launch in the country.

In a statement to news wire service IANS on achieving the feat, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said, “This year YouTube is celebrating 11 amazing years in India. We’re proud of the extraordinary growth across the platform, especially with music. Our tremendous scale and reach are why many talented artists and creators across India come to YouTube to share their voice with the world. It’s why we’re seeing Indian artists connect with fans from Delhi to New York and everywhere in between.”

YouTube Music was just recently launched in India. Image: Tech2

To celebrate the success of the launch of YouTube Music in the country, YouTube decided to celebrate with a number of noted celebrities from the Bollywood music fraternity and popular Indian YouTubers.

In what was a surprise launch from Google, YouTube launched both YouTube Music, as well as, the company's paid subscription service called YouTube Premium in India in March. The launch of the service happened right after streaming giant Spotify launched in India, stiffening competition for existing players which included the likes of Gaana and JioSaavn.

(Also read: Apple Music vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs YouTube Music: The Indian music streaming market is heating up)

The free version of YouTube Music offers ad-supported music streaming on desktop and mobile via an app, while a YouTube Premium subscription makes the experience ad-free along with a bunch of extra bonuses. Think of it as a YouTube app, but with a focus only on music and music videos.

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium pricing in India

  • YouTube Music Premium membership is Rs 99 per month per user. The iOS app charges Rs 129 per month per user.
  • YouTube Music Premium Family membership (up to 6 family members) is Rs 149 per month. The iOS app shows Rs 199 per month.
  • YouTube Premium is available for Rs 129 per month per user. It's Rs 169 per month on iOS.
  • YouTube Premium Family plan (up to 6 members) is Rs 189 per month. The iOS plan is Rs 249 per month.

