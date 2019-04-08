Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok ban: SC refuses listing of plea challenging Madras HC order banning download

The Madras HC on 3 April passed an order directing the Center to prohibit the use of the TikTok app.

Press Trust of IndiaApr 08, 2019 12:00:05 IST

The Supreme Court Monday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging the recent Madras High Court order banning downloading of the 'TikTok' app over concerns of pornographic content.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the plea will come up for hearing in due course of time.

TikTok ban: SC refuses listing of plea challenging Madras HC order banning download

Representative Image

The Madras High Court had on 3 April directed the Centre to ban mobile application 'TikTok' as it voiced concern that "pornographic and inappropriate content" were made available through such apps.

It had passed the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought to ban Tik Tok on the grounds that it allegedly contained content that "degraded culture and encouraged pornography".

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

NewsTracker

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' ordinance

Mar 25, 2019
Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' ordinance
SC calls Assam govt's affidavit on foreigners tribunal 'an exercise in futility', directs state chief secy to appear before it on 8 April

NewsTracker

SC calls Assam govt's affidavit on foreigners tribunal 'an exercise in futility', directs state chief secy to appear before it on 8 April

Apr 01, 2019
Fake news menace: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with PIL aimed at regulating misinformation on social media

Fake news

Fake news menace: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with PIL aimed at regulating misinformation on social media

Apr 08, 2019
On ex-MLA BD Barad's plea, SC stays EC's decision to declare bye-election for Gujarat’s Talala Assembly seat

NewsTracker

On ex-MLA BD Barad's plea, SC stays EC's decision to declare bye-election for Gujarat’s Talala Assembly seat

Apr 01, 2019
Counting of VVPAT slips: SC gives a week to 21 Opposition leaders to file for reply on EC affidavit

NewsTracker

Counting of VVPAT slips: SC gives a week to 21 Opposition leaders to file for reply on EC affidavit

Apr 01, 2019
Madras HC directs centre to ban TikTok, says it spoils children's mindset: Report

TikTok ban

Madras HC directs centre to ban TikTok, says it spoils children's mindset: Report

Apr 04, 2019

science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019
Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Indian Heritage

Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Apr 08, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Apr 07, 2019
World Health Day 2019: India accounts for quarter of the world's air pollution deaths

Air Pollution

World Health Day 2019: India accounts for quarter of the world's air pollution deaths

Apr 07, 2019