The Madras HC on Wednesday overturned the ban on downloads of TikTok app in India, which it passed three weeks ago on 3 April.

The High Court has said that as long as the platform ensures there are no obscene videos being hosted on it, it can again run in full function again.

This news, got a mixed reaction from people, in general. While this is definitely good news for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, and its fans, something about some of these posts below tells us that not everybody is too happy about it.

On 3 April, the Madras High Court directed the Centre to ban the download of TikTok as it voiced concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through such platforms.

In Wednesday's verdict, a bench of justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, which heard the matter as per the orders of the Supreme Court, warned if any controversial video violating its condition was found uploaded using the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.

