Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok ban: Apple, Google block access on respective app stores after court order

TikTok app is no longer available on Google’s Play store in India, however, it is still downloadable via App Store.

ReutersApr 17, 2019 12:31:58 IST

Update: Tech2 can confirm that the app is no longer available for download on Apple's App Store.

Google has blocked access to the hugely popular video app TikTok in India to comply with a state court’s directive to prohibit its downloads, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move comes hours after a court in southern Tamil Nadu state refused a request by China’s Bytedance Technology to suspend a ban on its TikTok app, putting its future in one of its key markets in doubt.

The state court had on 3 April asked the federal government to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and made child users vulnerable to sexual predators. Its ruling came after an individual launched a public interest litigation calling for a ban.

The federal government had sent a letter to Apple and Google to abide by the state court’s order, according to an IT ministry official.

TikTok ban: Apple, Google block access on respective app stores after court order

TikTok

The app was still available on Apple’s platforms late on Tuesday but was no longer available on Google’s Play store in India.

(Also read: TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others)

Google said in a statement it does not comment on individual apps but adheres to local laws. Apple did not respond to requests for comment, while TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Google’s move.

TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has become hugely popular in India but has been criticized by some politicians who say its content is inappropriate.

It had been downloaded more than 240 million times in India, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in February. More than 30 million users in India installed it in January 2019, 12 times more than in the same month last year.

Jokes, clips, and footage related to India’s thriving movie industry dominate the app’s platform, along with memes and videos in which youngsters, some scantily clad, lip-sync and dance to popular music.

Bytedance challenged the state court’s ban order in India’s Supreme Court last week, saying it went against freedom of speech rights in India.

The top court had referred the case back to the state court, where a judge on Tuesday rejected Bytedance’s request to put the ban order on hold, K Neelamegam, a lawyer arguing against Bytedance in the case, said.

TikTok earlier said in a statement that it had faith in the Indian judicial system and was “optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by millions” of its users. It did not comment further on the judge’s decision.

The company, however, welcomed the decision to appoint a senior lawyer to assist the court in upcoming proceedings.

The state court has requested written submissions from Bytedance in the case and has scheduled its next hearing for 24 April.

Salman Waris, a technology lawyer at TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors, said the legal action against Bytedance could set a precedent of Indian courts intervening to regulate content on social media and other digital platforms.

In its Supreme Court filing, Bytedance argued that a “very minuscule” proportion of TikTok content was considered inappropriate or obscene.

The company employs more than 250 people in India and had plans for more investment as it expands the business, it said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

TikTok

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others

Apr 17, 2019
TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others
TikTok is free, fun, and incredibly popular, but it also has a dark side

TikTok

TikTok is free, fun, and incredibly popular, but it also has a dark side

Apr 16, 2019
TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

TikTok

TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

Apr 11, 2019
TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

TikTok

TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

Apr 13, 2019
TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and App Store respectively

TikTok

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and App Store respectively

Apr 16, 2019
TikTok ban: SC refuses listing of plea challenging Madras HC order banning download

TikTok

TikTok ban: SC refuses listing of plea challenging Madras HC order banning download

Apr 08, 2019

science

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019