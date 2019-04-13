Saturday, April 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

TikTok gained 8.2 times more subscribers compared to that seen in Q1 2018 in India.

tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2019 14:06:28 IST

Despite being in the spotlight for its content, which is often deemed 'inappropriate', social media app TikTok has reportedly gained 88.6 million new users in India alone in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the report by Sensor Tower, a mobile app intelligence firm, this gain is 8.2 times more compared to the increase in subscriber seen in Q1 2018 in India. On the other hand, overall, TikTok gained 110 million new users who downloaded and installed the app.

Interestingly, the report also points out that Android was the dominant platform for TikTok with 99 percent of TikTok downloads coming from Google Play Store.

TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

TikTok app seen on a mobile phone screen. Image: Reuters.

This report comes days after the Madras High Court directed central government earlier this month to place a ban on the download of the TikTok app. The court also prohibited the media from telecasting videos made from the mobile app.

This order followed a petition in the court that sought a ban on the mobile app owing to the alleged 'inappropriate content' including pornography, that it carries, which is available for access to children. The petitioner said children who used the app would become vulnerable and exposed to sexual predators.

To this TikTok, however, responded saying, "At TikTok, we are committed to abiding by local laws and regulations. We fully comply with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. We are currently awaiting the official order by the Honourable High Court of Madras and once received, we will review and take appropriate action regarding this matter. Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment at TikTok is our priority. We have robust measures to protect users against misuse, protect their privacy and digital wellbeing. This includes easy reporting mechanisms that enable users and law enforcement to report content that violates our terms of use and comprehensive Community Guidelines. In order to better coordinate with law enforcement agencies, we have appointed a Chief Nodal Officer based out of India."

The matter will next be heard on 16 April.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

The first-ever black hole photograph looks amazing! | Tech2 Science

The first-ever black hole photograph looks amazing! | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

TikTok

TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

Apr 11, 2019
TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech
Madras HC directs centre to ban TikTok, says it spoils children's mindset: Report

TikTok ban

Madras HC directs centre to ban TikTok, says it spoils children's mindset: Report

Apr 04, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019