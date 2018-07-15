Sunday, July 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 July, 2018 13:35 IST

Three million Honor 10 units reportedly sold in three months

In a tweet, Honor Global said that over 3 million units of the Honor 10 have already been sold.

Three months after launching the latest flagship smartphone Honor 10 in April this year, Honor announced last Wednesday that the device had crossed the 3 million mark in terms of units sold globally.

In an official tweet, Honor Global said that over 3 million units of the Honor 10 have already been sold. "Three million Honor 10s, three million thanks! Huge shoutout to all our Honor fans for supporting #Honor10! This milestone couldn't have been achieved without your help," the tweet read.

In India, the Honor 10's 128 GB variant was released at Rs 32,9990, and has been available for purchase on Flipkart since mid-May.

The Honor 10 took off from where the Honor 9 /9 Lite left off. The phone is available in four colours, namely, Glacier Grey, Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Green.

Honor 10. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

The phone comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, which gives a pixel density of 432 PPI. The HiSilicon Kirin 970 Chipset, which is the flagship SoC from Huawei, is seen powering the Honor 10. The Kirin 970 SoC comprises a quad-core Cortex A73 processor clocked at 2.36 GHz and another Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The Kirin 970 Chipset is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. There is no microSD card support on the Honor 10.

Earlier this month, Huawei had also announced the Honor 10 GT, which is an enhanced edition of the Honor 10.

The Honor 10 GT is the company's first smartphone to feature 8 GB of RAM and come pre-installed with its recently launched GPU Turbo technology, from which it gets the "GT" added to its name. The GPU Turbo feature is expected to heavily improve the graphics performance of the smartphone.

 

