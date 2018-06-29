Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018 17:39 IST

Huawei and Honor update schedule for GPU Turbo technology revealed: Report

GPU Turbo tech increases the performance of a device by 60 percent, even if the power remains at 30.

Huawei has officially released a rollout schedule of the GPU Turbo technology update for Huawei and Honor phones. According to Huawei, the technology, which was announced earlier this month, increases the performance of all its devices by 60 percent, even if the power use remains at 30 percent, according to the company.

A Noypigeeks report that revealed an image of the roll-out schedule from the Huawei event, said that the company revealed only a small list of devices on which the update will happen, however, they now have a full list of supported Huawei and Honor smartphones.

GPU Turbo Update Plan. Image: Noypigeeks

GPU Turbo Update Plan. Image: Noypigeeks

GPU Turbo technology can be enabled on a device via a software update, and therefore even users with older Huawei smartphones with older hardware can experience the upgrade.

Huawei GPU Turbo Software Update Schedule. Image: GSMArena

Huawei GPU Turbo Software Update Schedule. Image: GSMArena

According to the report, Huawei has run a few real-life gaming tests using the older Mate 10 achieving an average frame rate of 59.7 fps on King of Glory, 59.5 fps on CrossFire and 59.8 fps on Knives Out.

Honor GPU Turbo Software Update Schedule. Image: GSMArena

Honor GPU Turbo Software Update Schedule. Image: GSMArena

GPU Turbo will reportedly benefit users who game because that demands high graphics processing efficiency and this technology will help enhance the speed for an optimal experience.

