Honor has finally unveiled the spiritual successor to the Honor V10, namely the Honor 10. The device was launched today at an event in London and is priced at EUR 399.9 for the 64 GB variant and EUR 449.9 for the 128 GB variant.

In India, it seems that we'll only be offered the 128 GB variant for Rs 32,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart at midnight tonight.

The Honor 10 seems to have taken the best design bits of the Honor 9 Lite and added a dash of finesse to it, something which Honor is calling the Aurora Glass design. It comes in four colours, namely Glacier Grey, Midnight Black, Phantom Blue and Phantom Green, and uses a glass construction on the front and the back, separated by an aluminum frame.

Keeping with the 2018 trend, the Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display with a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. And yes, there is the notch on the front, which was last seen on the Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro smartphones and is also seen on a bevy of Android smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Asus as well as OnePlus. The notch on the top is complemented with a chin at the base, which houses the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Apart from unlocking the device, the sensor can also be used for navigation purposes, where you can tap to go back home and swipe to open the multi-task window.

Under the hood, the Honor 10 has a Kirin 970 chipset which has a dedicated neural processing unit. Along with that, the phone has two variants of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. In software terms, the phone will run on Huawei's custom EMUI 8.1 skin which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the camera department the phone sports a horizontal dual camera system which has a 24 MP and 16 MP sensor along with an LED flash unit. Both the sensors have an f/1.8 aperture and support PDAF as well. On the front, we see that the phone has a 24 MP sensor which has 1.8-micron pixel size. The front camera which will be using the AI features on the Kirin 970 SoC will also support 3D portrait lighting.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities. The entire setup is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery which has fast charging support.

The phone is expected to start selling in India, exclusively on Flipkart, from 15 May And will be priced at Rs 32,999.

Bundled offers include Rs 5,000 on exchange of certain devices plus an additional Rs 3,000 off in certain situations. There are also several no-interest EMI and cashback offers on certain credit and debit cards. A Jio Offer includes Rs 1,200 cashback + 100 GB additional data + benefit of Rs 3,300 worth via partner vouchers.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited for the launch of the Honor 10 by Honor India, who took care of his travel, accommodation and lodging expenses