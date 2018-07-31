According to a recent Counterpoint report, the OnePlus 6 has been a success for the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus in India. The brand at a briefing held in Mumbai today, even announced that it would open an R&D centre in the country that would help with developing better software, keeping its customers from India in mind.

At an interaction held after the briefing, country head Vikas Agarwal told tech2 that the next OnePlus smartphone could feature an all-screen (edge to edge) display.

With its BBK siblings, Oppo and Vivo out to kill the notch entirely with their newly launched flagships, the Find X and the Nex, it would make plenty of sense for OnePlus to pull off something similar in a future smartphone.

Speaking about current and upcoming smartphone trends, the general manager told tech2 that the fullscreen display is a big trend right now.

“The OnePlus 6 launched with a near full screen, but in the future, you can expect an even bigger fullscreen display. Anything that allows us to enable it, we will do it. Currently, the biggest aim is to achieve a full screen (edge-to-edge) display,” he added.

“Brands have come up with pop-up cameras, and if this becomes the norm, we will be more than happy to incorporate the same in our smartphones. The problem is we have to wait and watch if it becomes the norm,” said Agarwal.

Agarwal told tech2 that an edge-to-edge display is an interesting idea, and it will happen in one way of the other.

"But OnePlus being a brand that wants to deliver the best possible hardware to customers at the lowest price means that it will take a while. OnePlus has little room to experiment since we have just one smartphone to work with,” said Agarwal.

With the OnePlus 6 already out in stores, the speculation around the expected OnePlus 6T model is building up. With no confirmation in sight for now, fans can now be rest assured that OnePlus will push for an edge-to-edge display if its massive community wants one.