tech2 News Staff

At Apple's WWDC this year, the company made several announcements by launching new features, new devices and new iOS 13. Talking about the newly announced iOS 13, there were plenty of exciting features announced but one thing that iPhone users may already be fond of might get scrapped soon. The 3D touch that was introduced back in 2015 is now reportedly being replaced by a long-press gesture.

According to the reports by 9to5Mac, iOS users will now be able to access Peek and Pop or Home Screen Quick Actions simply by long-pressing them instead of the 3D touch gesture.

This long press feature will be implemented in all the iPhones and iPads and the seventh-generation iPod touch irrespective of the fact that they supported the pressure-sensitive 3D touch previously. With iOS 13, all iPhones since the iPhone 6s apart from the SE and the XR, will lose out on the 3D touch functionality that existed in previous OS versions.

This is not unexpected news as we already saw that Apple scrapped the 3D touch from its iPhone XR. This new feature of iOS 13 will allow users to access the context menu via a long-press which was previously accessed by a simple 3D touch.

