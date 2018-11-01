The latest set of iPad Pros have finally been announced for the global audience and Apple has packed it with a ton of features. Many of these features are related to performance and Apple wants us to not consider the iPad Pro as a tablet but more of a PC. As a matter of fact, Apple has stated that the iPad Pro happens to be faster than 92 percent of the portable PCs.

The iPad Pro 2018 comes with an A12X chipset which is a modified version of the A12 chipset found in the iPhones this year. There are also two variants of the iPad Pro which have 4 GB and 6 GB RAM. Although benchmarks are not the best way to judge a device's performance, they do give an overall understanding of how fast or slow a device is.

Initial benchmarking results have shown as to why the iPad Pro is being marketed not as a tablet but as a possible competitor to consoles such as Xbox One S. Geekbench shows the iPad Pro 11-inch as having a single core score of 4987. To give you a comparison, the fastest Android flagships such as OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and even the latest Huawei Mate 20 Pro with its 7 nm chipset have scores of 2414, 3747 and 3390.

In terms of muti-core, the difference is even starker between the devices. The iPad Pro 12-inch has a score of 18217 while the 11-inch has a score of 17928. The iPhone XS and XR which come the closest with scores of 11,472 and 10,215 are nearly half of the iPad Pro. Android flagships mentioned above are even behind with scores of near 9,000, while the Mate 20 Pro goes up to 9800. We shall be putting the iPad Pro through its paces in proper detail and giving a detailed analysis of the performance so do look out for our review.