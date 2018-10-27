The Huawei Mate 20 Pro happens to be one of the most feature packed phone you can get your hands on in the Android world. The phone was unveiled for the global audiences on 17 October and today it was announced for the Chinese markets. One thing that was surprisingly missing from Huawei's earlier presentation at London was the Mate 20 Pro's DxOMark score. Now we know the reason.

There is a triple camera system on the Mate 20 Pro, which is the same as seen on the P20 Pro earlier. The P20 Pro's DxOMark score is still the highest on the camera benchmarking website and it is fact that Huawei is quite proud of.

However, it appears that the DxOMark scores for the Mate 20 Pro are so high that the company has not disclosed the number to the public. How's that for marketing?

The Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup making it quite a worthy opponent to the Pixel 3 at least in terms of sheer Pixel count.

The P20 Pro stands as DXOMark’s highest rated smartphone with an overall score of 109. In second place is Apple’s latest flagship iPhone XS Max with 105 points. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is at third with a score of 103 points. But the real question is does DxOMark rating actually matter?