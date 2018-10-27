Saturday, October 27, 2018 Back to
27 October, 2018

Huawei says didn't share DxOMark score of Mate 20 Pro because it was too high

The Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup making it quite a worthy opponent.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro happens to be one of the most feature packed phone you can get your hands on in the Android world. The phone was unveiled for the global audiences on 17 October and today it was announced for the Chinese markets. One thing that was surprisingly missing from Huawei's earlier presentation at London was the Mate 20 Pro's DxOMark score. Now we know the reason.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

There is a triple camera system on the Mate 20 Pro, which is the same as seen on the P20 Pro earlier. The P20 Pro's DxOMark score is still the highest on the camera benchmarking website and it is fact that Huawei is quite proud of.

However, it appears that the DxOMark scores for the Mate 20 Pro are so high that the company has not disclosed the number to the public. How's that for marketing?

The Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup making it quite a worthy opponent to the Pixel 3 at least in terms of sheer Pixel count.

The P20 Pro stands as DXOMark’s highest rated smartphone with an overall score of 109. In second place is Apple’s latest flagship iPhone XS Max with 105 points. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is at third with a score of 103 points. But the real question is does DxOMark rating actually matter?

 

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Mate 20 RS to launch in India in November

Oct 19, 2018

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 series to first arrive in Malaysia; other countries to follow soon

Oct 18, 2018

face unlock

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's 3D face unlock feature is not half as safe as Face ID

Oct 21, 2018

Multi-camera phones

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG V40, Galaxy A9: Multiple rear camera smartphones are mainstream

Oct 18, 2018

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 series poster leaked ahead of launch, reveals a bulky stylus

Oct 15, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 series

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 20 RS and Mate 20X announced

Oct 16, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018