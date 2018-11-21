Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tech giants must make mapping data openly available to drive innovation: UK group

These data help people, communities and organisations make decisions in almost all aspects of life.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 21, 2018 13:22 PM IST

Tech giants Google, Apple and Uber must make mapping data openly available for all in order to drive innovation and economic growth, an influential Britain-based group has demanded.

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2018. Reuters

Making data from both the public and private sectors openly available and interoperable will mean more organisations can access data from different sources and combine it to build new services and technologies, the Open Data Institute (ODI) said in a report.

"Like other parts of our data infrastructure, we believe that geospatial data should be as open as possible while respecting privacy, national security and commercial confidentiality. In many cases, geospatial data can be open data for anyone to access, use and share," said Jeni Tennison, CEO, ODI.

"Our report shows that open geospatial data is necessary to enable innovation and growth in key sectors.

"To deliver this, the Government must engage and work with private companies, who are creating and collecting geospatial data as part of their businesses, to explore how that data can benefit everyone," Tennison added.

Geospatial data describes places including the address of a building, the boundaries of cities and regions, and the extent of floodplains.

These data help people, communities and organisations make decisions in almost all aspects of life and across all sectors of our economy.

Geospatial data drives many of the services people use everyday, including helping food travel from farms to shops, helping parcels get to our houses, and apps that help us make journeys such as Apple Maps and Waze.

Analysing geospatial data can help us understand and increase access to health facilities, schools or public green spaces.

Commercial online giants now dominate control of Britain's geospatial data, said the report published ahead of the UK government's forthcoming review of national geospatial strategy.

The ODI is an influential group in the UK, co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, and Nigel Shadbolt, a professor of artificial intelligence at the University of Oxford, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Facebook

Facebook to quadruple floor space at its Dublin headquarters with over 4,000 staff

Nov 08, 2018

Uber

Uber lost $1.07 billion in Q3 2018 after growth in bookings slows down

Nov 15, 2018

Amazon-Apple

Amazon to carry more Apple products globally selling its latest iPhone, iPad

Nov 10, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Tim Cook

Google Search is the best, but Safari in-built controls protect user data: Tim Cook

Nov 19, 2018

Diwali Sticker

Diwali 2018: Here's how you can add Diwali stickers to the latest version of WhatsApp

Nov 06, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018