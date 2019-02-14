Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Survey found almost 72% people hope to find their Valentine's Day date on an app

Meanwhile 65 percent surveyed people said they did not want to celebrate the day.

Press Trust of India Feb 14, 2019 08:28:32 IST

Almost 72 percent of people who intend to spend Valentine's Day are turning to dating apps to find love, while 65 percent of the respondents consider the lover's day to be "extremely unimportant," says a survey.

A higher number of men admit searching for love on dating apps and 30 percent of them are already using Tinder to meet people, according to a survey by the international data and analytics group YouGov.

It has surveyed 1,025 respondents in the country between 29 January and 4 February online. February 14 is globally celebrated as the Valentine's Day.

"A higher proportion of men with this intent are extremely comfortable with finding love around Valentine's Day through dating apps and one in three are using or have used Tinder to connect with someone," it said.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

It notes that while Tinder is the go-to app in the North (31 percent), a higher number of people in the South are using or have used OkCupid (16 percent) to find love.

In the survey, Tinder has emerges as the most popular dating app, used by 17 percent people, followed by Happn (8 percent), Truly Madly (7 percent) and Woo (7 percent).

The popularity of Tinder is notable amongst men and those under 30, with 22 percent of them saying they currently use or have used this app to meet people.

It notes that the app also emerges much stronger in the North and the West (21 percent each) compared to the South (11 percent).

Around 43 percent of the respondents intend to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, with over 50 percent of the married people saying so.

Around three in five respondents plan to buy a gift for their partner, while 20 percent intend to do so for their parent or family member.

One in three women expect to receive jewellery, 18 percent men are planning to gift jewellery to their partners on Valentine's Day, and 25 percent women are also looking forward to a great holiday.

However, the survey notes that 65 percent singles have no intention of celebrating the lover's day, and 30 percent agreeing with the statement that 'it's an extremely unimportant day'.

"Online dating is becoming increasingly popular in the country, especially in metros and big cities, and people are opening up to the idea of finding love through dating apps.

Also Read:

Valentine's Day 2019: The post-millennial glossary to glo up this day for you

The single's guide to surviving the Valentine's Day

Kickass Valentine's Day gift ideas for the gamer in your life

The Ultimate Valentine's Day list of Adult Entertainment, Toys, and Gadgets to try

This Valentine's Day surprise your boo with these thoughtful DIY gifts

Valentine's Day gift ideas for the tech-savvy and the technologically challenged

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: The post-millennial glossary to glo up this day for you

Feb 13, 2019

Valentine's Day 2019: Six unusual traditions, from love lotteries to eating black-bean paste noodles

Feb 13, 2019

On Valentine's Day 2019, watch these classic Hollywood romance films that celebrate love

Feb 13, 2019

V-Day gifting ideas

This Valentine’s Day, surprise your boo with these thoughtful, DIY gifts

Feb 13, 2019

The single’s guide to surviving Valentine’s Day: A three-step program

Feb 14, 2019

Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day: Kickass gift ideas for the gamer in your life

Feb 13, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019