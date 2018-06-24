Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 June, 2018 11:03 IST

SpaceX to launch its Dragon spacecraft on 29 June for a re-supply mission to the ISS

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will be packed with more than 5,900 pounds of research.

NASA's commercial cargo provider SpaceX is set to launch its 15th re-supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 29, the US space agency said.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard. Reuters.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard. Reuters.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, packed with more than 5,900 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Dragon will reach its preliminary orbit in about 10 minutes after launch and then would deploy its solar arrays and begin a carefully choreographed series of thruster firings to reach the space station.

It is expected to reach ISS on July 2, the report said.

The Dragon will deliver supplies, equipment and the science investigations including: an investigation on cellular biology in microgravity; ECOsystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS), an Earth science instrument studying plants and water availability; and a physical sciences study on soil and sediment to enable US National Laboratory research.

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, backed up by fellow NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, will supervise the operation of the Canadarm2 robotic arm for Dragon's capture while NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor monitors the spacecraft's systems.

After Dragon capture, ground commands will be sent from mission control in Houston for the station's arm to rotate and install it on the bottom of the station's Harmony module, the report noted.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

SpaceJam

SpaceX plans on building a new campus near Kennedy Space Centre to launch 64 rockets in a year

Jun 10, 2018

SciTech

Astronauts start spacewalk to install high-def cameras at International Space Station

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

World's largest iceberg B-15 could be melting away after 18-year-long voyage, says NASA

Jun 12, 2018

NASA

NASA instrument to help study plant water use, drought conditions from space

Jun 20, 2018

SciTech

Cosmonauts play football aboard International Space Station as the 2018 World Cup kicks off tonight

Jun 14, 2018

RoboticExplorers

NASA prepares to return to the Moon next year, this time with robotic explorers

Jun 20, 2018

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018