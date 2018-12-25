tech2 News Staff

The rumoured Sony Xperia XZ4 and Xperia XZ4 Compact smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona next year. The XZ4 will be the successor of XZ3 launched in September 2018 and the XZ4 Compact might be the successor of XZ2 Compact launched in February 2018.

There was no XZ3 Compact handset launched beside XZ3 in September 2018.

There were leaks already floating online which claimed to show the renders of Xperia XZ4 Compact.

Now case images of the same smartphone have surfaced online. The leaks have been put out by Slashleaks which match to the previously leaked designs.

The case renders show the handset to have a large display size. The right side of the case is seen to have cut-outs for volume buttons and also the power button which is rumoured to come with a fingerprint sensor.

At the bottom frame of the case, there is space for the USB-C port and the top frame is seen to have a space for 3.5mm audio jack and microphone.

The backside of the case has cut-outs on the top-left corner which might there for a single lens camera and an LED flash.

As for the specs, the report in GizmoChina states that the XZ4 Compact might come with a 5-inch display with full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

The renders of the smartphone revealed that it might sport thick bezels on the upper and lower sides of its display.

Also, the Xperia XZ4 Compact is expected to be packed with flagship specs, like the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4 GB of RAM and also might run on Android 9 Pie.

There is no official news on the phones yet though.