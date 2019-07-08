tech2 News Staff

You might have been hearing a lot about foldable phones and the fact that both the major players currently in the foldable smartphone market, Huawei and Samsung, have indefinitely delayed the launch of their respective folding phones. A few more companies are looking to implement the folding technology on their devices, however, Sony, if reports are to be believed, is going to take it a step further.

As per a tweet by, Max J, Sony is currently in the process of testing a rollable display supplied by LG. Those who are unaware should know that last year at CES this year, LG had unveiled a "rollable" TV which was a 65-inch screen that can roll down and disappear into its base with the press of a button. A similar kind of technology is touted for the Sony smartphone but implementing it on that small a size could prove to be very difficult indeed.

The report states that the Japanese electronics giant could make use rails to help expand the display on both sides. Apart from that, it is expected that the device will come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a camera with 10X optical zoom and a 3,220 mAh battery. The phone is also touted to come with the X50 5G modem, which would make this the first Sony smartphone to support 5G.

It goes without saying though, that this information must be taken with the proverbial truckload of salt. It has been quite some time since Sony has been at the forefront of innovation in smartphones and with dwindling sales across the world, it seems unlikely that the company has any intentions of spending on R&D required for a rollable smartphone. In any case, the report states that if the device comes through, we should see it in the market by December this year.

