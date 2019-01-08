tech2 News Staff

Gadgets are on a roll this year — smartphones and now TVs!

As CES 2019 is revving up in Las Vegas, a lot of technology is about your innovation in your home - the LG rollable TV for instance. It appears to us that big television sets are no longer the centerpiece of many living rooms (Oops, Samsung) — LG might have just won the game with a 65-inch rollable TV.

LG has unveiled a "rollable" TV — a 65-inch screen that can roll down and disappear into its base with the press of a button, and that does not mean it's shut. It can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. It features, the 4.2-channel, 100 W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

According to LG, its the world’s first rollable TV with an OLED display, and is called the LG Signature OLED TV R.

Samsung also announced The Wall 2019 — a 219-inch modular Micro LED screen that can transform your living room into a cinema. (Looks like, bigger isn't always better.)

What is great is that the LG TV will be available later this year. There is no word about how much it will cost.

It if you were wondering how the rollable TV works, here's a quick look.

