Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Social media executives could be liable for harmful content: The Guardian

(Reuters) - Social media executives could be held personally liable for harmful content distributed on their platforms, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing leaked British government plans. The government is expected to unveil its plans on Monday, to be policed by an independent regulator and likely to be funded through a levy on media companies, the Guardian said http://bit.ly/2WJ7IQN.

ReutersApr 05, 2019 06:06:31 IST

Social media executives could be liable for harmful content: The Guardian

(Reuters) - Social media executives could be held personally liable for harmful content distributed on their platforms, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing leaked British government plans.

The government is expected to unveil its plans on Monday, to be policed by an independent regulator and likely to be funded through a levy on media companies, the Guardian said http://bit.ly/2WJ7IQN.

Social media companies have been widely criticised following last month's attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left several people dead, leading to widespread calls for regulations on harmful online content.

UK communications regulator Ofcom will likely be the initial regulator and will have the power to impose substantial fines against companies and hold individual executives personally liable, if they breach their statutory duty of care to be responsible for the content on their site, according to the report.

Companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google could be asked to comply with a code of practice and to implement measures to protect users from online harm, the Guardian said.

The British government, Facebook and Google were not immediately available for comment.

The new practices are also likely to include steps companies will be expected to take to combat disinformation and improve transparency of political advertising, the Guardian said.

"Labour have been calling for a new regulator with tough powers to bring social media companies into line for the last year. The public and politicians of all parties agree something must be done to force them to take responsibility for the harms, hate speech and fake news hosted on their platforms, and the plans for personal liability are promising," Labour's Tom Watson said in a series of tweets http://bit.ly/2WG04Xo.

But some major concerns remain, he added, as these plans could take years to implement.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review


also see

Newstracker

Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report

Mar 24, 2019
Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report
Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Newstracker

Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Mar 24, 2019
Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Newstracker

Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Mar 24, 2019
Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Newstracker

Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Mar 24, 2019
Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Newstracker

Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Mar 24, 2019
Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Newstracker

Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Mar 24, 2019

science

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019