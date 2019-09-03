tech2 News Staff

The Apple hardware event, which will see the launch of the new generation of iPhones, is scheduled to happen on 10 September. While the major focus will be on the iPhones, the Apple Watch could also get a new feature added to it: Sleep tracking.

Now sleep tracking is a feature that has been seen on most fitness bands and smartwatches but wasn't present on the Apple Watch. Two years ago, Apple had acquired a sleep tracking company called Beddit which makes a Beddit Sleep Monitor product along with a companion app. This acquisition could now be baked into Apple Watch, as according to report from 9to5 Mac Apple Watch could be getting a sleep tracking feature. This sleep tracking feature will not require separate hardware to work.

The sleep tracking feature, which is internally called 'Burrito' as well as 'Time in Bed tracking' will let you track your sleep by wearing the Apple Watch to bed. The parameters tracked will include quality of sleep, heart rate, noises and more using the onboard sensors on the Apple Watch. This data can be synced to the Health app on the Apple iPhone and a dedicated Sleep app on the Apple Watch. The report also hints at a sleep tracking complication being added to Apple Watch to show you your sleep stats at a glance.

As most people charge their Watch during bedtime, Apple Watch will notify users to that before bedtime if the battery is running low. Another speculated feature has to do with alarms. If you are wearing your Apple Watch to bed, then the alarm on the iPhone will be bypassed by the alarm on the Watch. You can also select the option to just keep the alarm in the vibration mode on the Apple Watch. For users having more than one Apple Watch, you will get the option to select one Watch as your designated bedtime Watch.

The new bedtime system is also expected to activate the 'Do not disturb' mode automatically when you go to bed.

(Also Read: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications, pricing leaked)

According to the report, it is not known if the sleep tracking feature will only be coming for the new Apple Watch which will be announced on 10 September. Considering there won't be a huge hardware upgrade from the Apple Watch Series 4, it is believed that sleep tracking will be available for older Watch models as well.

Considering Apple's focus on health-related features, it wouldn't be surprising to see Apple announced features related to sleep which will give some actionable insights or tips and tricks to improve your sleep quality.

In other Apple Watch related news, Apple has also announced an extended replacement program for Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models with an aluminium casing.

According to Apple's support page on the issue, "in very rare instances", aluminium models of the above Watches can develop cracks around on the curved edges of the glass, which can extend to all around the screen.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.