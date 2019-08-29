Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple sends out invites for 10 September iPhone launch

The invite has the Apple logo presented in multiple colours along with the words "By innovation only".


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 23:09:30 IST

Apple has started sending out invites for the launch of its upcoming new iPhones. The event will be taking place on 10 September at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino. Like last year, this time around as well the company is expected to announce three new phones.

Apple sends out invites for 10 September iPhone launch

Apple Invite.

The invite, which was received by The Verge, shows that the invite has the Apple logo presented in multiple colours along with the words "By innovation only". A few times Apple has hidden messages in its invites but as of right now it does seem a bit hard to decipher.

We already know that the iPhone lineup for 2019 will most likely be named the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report stated that the iPhone 11 could be the successor to the iPhone XR and will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display with two cameras on the rear. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to be replacing the iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro Max should replace iPhone XS Max.

According to another report by 9to5Mac, Apple will launch its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously. The lineup is expected to include three iPhones and they will all go on sale in the same month.

We have already seen renders of what the upcoming iPhones will look like. A video had leaked online earlier that shows off the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in all its glory.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 mockup shown off in leaked video

Aug 25, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 mockup shown off in leaked video
iOS 13 leak suggests that Apple iPhone 11 series launch could happen on 10 September

Apple

iOS 13 leak suggests that Apple iPhone 11 series launch could happen on 10 September

Aug 16, 2019
Apple will reportedly pack a USB-C charger with upcoming iPhone 11 line-up

Courage

Apple will reportedly pack a USB-C charger with upcoming iPhone 11 line-up

Aug 22, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook worried that US-China trade war could give Samsung a competitive edge: Report

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook worried that US-China trade war could give Samsung a competitive edge: Report

Aug 19, 2019
Apple, Samsung sued in the US over its smartphones emitting harmful radiation: Report

Apple

Apple, Samsung sued in the US over its smartphones emitting harmful radiation: Report

Aug 26, 2019
Apple's India and Brazil iPhone plants haven't reduced its dependence on China: Report

Apple

Apple's India and Brazil iPhone plants haven't reduced its dependence on China: Report

Aug 29, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019