tech2 News Staff

Apple has started sending out invites for the launch of its upcoming new iPhones. The event will be taking place on 10 September at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino. Like last year, this time around as well the company is expected to announce three new phones.

The invite, which was received by The Verge, shows that the invite has the Apple logo presented in multiple colours along with the words "By innovation only". A few times Apple has hidden messages in its invites but as of right now it does seem a bit hard to decipher.

We already know that the iPhone lineup for 2019 will most likely be named the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report stated that the iPhone 11 could be the successor to the iPhone XR and will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display with two cameras on the rear. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to be replacing the iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro Max should replace iPhone XS Max.

According to another report by 9to5Mac, Apple will launch its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously. The lineup is expected to include three iPhones and they will all go on sale in the same month.

We have already seen renders of what the upcoming iPhones will look like. A video had leaked online earlier that shows off the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in all its glory.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.