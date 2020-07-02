Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
Shinco introduces S43UQLS 4K Smart TV with Bluetooth under 'Make in India' initiative

The television comes with 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB ROM, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports powered by Android version 9.0.


FP TrendingJul 02, 2020 17:31:23 IST

Indian Smart Television brand Shinco has introduced a 109cm (43) S43UQLS 4k Smart TV with Bluetooth connectivity and dbx-tv Audio Technology under the Make in India initiative.

The company posted about the launch on Twitter, writing that the television is "here to revolutionize the way you watch TV, in every possible way!"

As per Shinco, the television has A55 Quad-Core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB ROM, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports powered by Android version 9.0.

Priced at Rs 20,999, the TV will be exclusively available on the Shinco website and on Amazon.in.

Shinco introduces S43UQLS 4K Smart TV with Bluetooth under Make in India initiative

Shinco's S43UQLS 4K TV.

In terms of display, the S43UQLS 109cm (43) has A+ Grade Panel, HDR10 and 3840x 2160 screen resolution with Quantum Luminit Technology. The television comes with a wider viewing angle that provides superior picture quality experience and HDR10 technology for a more realistic viewing experience.

When it comes to audio, the S43UQLS 109 cm (43) sports dbx-tv Audio Technology that creates exceptional sound through built-in high-performance 20 Watts speakers.

It also has a complete range of audio technologies working together for optimal audio quality and Total Volume, advanced audio technology as well as Total Surround, which envelops listeners in sound from behind and above using only two TV speakers.

As per the company, the TV has psycho-acoustic algorithms that fill the room with sound, while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials, producing the best sound possible.

The Bluetooth technology will enable viewers to connect their wireless headphones, SoundBar, music systems to the television set.

The television supports the UNIWALL-UI which includes official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box among others. It also supports Netfllix, Prime Video and YouTube.

