Mehul Reuben DasJan 13, 2023 10:50:01 IST

Samsung will launch their upcoming Galaxy S23 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. However, thanks to numerous leaks and rumours, we already have a pretty clear idea of what the design of the upcoming devices will be like and what are they going to entail. Now though, we have a confirmation of sorts on the design aspects of the S23 series, thanks to an accidental leak from Samsung, that reveal both the design and colour options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, these are official marketing images from Samsung, and not fan-made renders based on previous models or design predictions. If you want a better look at the new handset, WinFuture has other images listed on its report.

WinFuture has a stellar record when it comes to leaks and more often than not has been correct about Samsung’s devices. If this leak turns out to be accurate, then the Galaxy S23 will not have the raised camera island that featured on its predecessor, the Galaxy S22, so that the phone’s three cameras protrude individually from the back of the housing. Instead, the camera housing will be flush with the main body, and only the external lens element will protrude out. 

According to leaked renderings, the S23 will come in four colours – black, white, green, and pinkish-lilac. The S23 chassis appears to have the traditional metal frame and glass cover combo we’ve seen on past versions.

The S23’s specifications are still unknown, but it’s rumoured to have a new, brighter OLED display. Additionally, the lineup is anticipated to be powered in North America by Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and to have a higher resolution camera sensor with improved low-light performance.

Given that WinFuture is claiming that these images were leaked by Samsung accidentally, and were actually meant for the press as part of their marketing and PR campaigns, the chances of this leak being accurate is significantly high.

