Samsung Galaxy S23’s specs have leaked online and it looks like the spec bump will be minimal this time

Samsung Galaxy S23's leaked specifications reveal that the upcoming premium smartphone will only get a minor smartphone over the Galaxy S22, including a new SoC, Android 13 OS, and better battery management.


FP StaffOct 19, 2022 16:23:19 IST

Rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 have been going around for many months now, and for good reason. Usually, it is the Galaxy S series from Samsung that sets the tone for the rest of the premium devices in any given year. As the launch of the Galaxy S23, leaks about its specifications will only become more common.

Samsung Galaxy S23's specs have leaked online and it looks like the spec bump will be minimal this time

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 will only get a minor spec bump and a few new features over the regular Galaxy S22. Image Credit: Samsung

If a new leak from noted tipster Yogesh Brar is anything to go by, it seems that the vanilla Galaxy S23 will be very similar to the current S22, and will only see some tweaks in the processor, battery and software.

Brar recently put out a tweet that basically laid out what the specifications of the S23 will be like.

As per Brar’s tweet, the Galaxy S23 will feature the same 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that we see in the S22. The display will stick to a refresh rate of 120Hz and will have a peak brightness of 1300 nits. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as we had reported the same, back in September this year.

Powering the device will be the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The SoC will be paired with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and up to 8GB of RAM. It will be running on Android 13 and OneUI 5.

As for the cameras, in all likelihood, we will be getting the same triple camera setup at the rear, with some minor tweaks and updates. We will get a 50MP wide camera with an f/1.8 lens for the primary shooter. We will also get the same 10MP tele camera with an f/2.4 lens. Both of these cameras will have optical image stabilisation. For the third camera, we will get a 12MP ultrawide shooter, with an f/2.2 lens.

On the front, we will get the same 10MP camera with an f/2.2 lens, which will likely be the same unit as the existing S22. 

For the battery, we are likely to see a 3,900mAh battery, which will support 25W of wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It is also likely to support reverse wireless charging as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was supposed to the 200MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor that Samsung had unveiled earlier this year. However, it looks like that the 200MP sensor will be reserved for a higher-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also poised to get their own version of Apple’s emergency satellite services. We hope that this is features across the range of Galaxy S23 devices, and eventually in other phones as well, and is not limited to just flagship devices and series.

