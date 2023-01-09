Monday, January 09, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung ‘accidentally leaks’ Galaxy S23 series launch date ahead of official announcement

The Galaxy S23 was supposed to debut in late February, however, the official Samsung Colombia website indicates that the event will take place on February 1


Mehul Reuben DasJan 09, 2023 17:58:28 IST

Samsung will soon be launching their upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Although a few leaks have already started pouring in which reveal what sort of hardware we can expect to see in the upcoming flagship from Samsung, the actual launch date has been a topic of speculation for some time now. However, it seems that Samsung may have accidentally leaked the official global launch date of the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung Colombia posted the Unpacked page a bit early confirming the Galaxy S23 launch date.

Samsung ‘accidentally leaks’ Galaxy S23 series launch date ahead of official announcement

The Galaxy S23 was supposed to debut in late February, however, the official Samsung Colombia website indicates that the event will take place on February 1.

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal much, it does feature the new camera design and images of leaves and lilacs in the corner that allude to the names of the previously released hues.

For the last several weeks, renderings of the Galaxy S23 series have been emerging online, and all three models have a lens in the S22 Ultra design.

Last week, official-looking renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked leaving very little to the imagination. The leaked renders also revealed what colours we can expect to see the device in – Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

Specifications-wise, there is a lot that we still don’t know, but there have been rumours that Samsung is using the latest version of the 200MP camera ISOCELL HP3 sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The 50MP primary camera on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus is said to sport an upgraded lens. All three variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2SoC, and may possibly be the end of Exynos-based Galaxy S devices in Europe and certain Asian countries.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra for 2024 will feature a new telephoto sensor

Dec 29, 2022
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra for 2024 will feature a new telephoto sensor
From Sony WF-1000XM4 to Realme Buds Air 3, here are the best true wireless (TWS) earphones of 2022

FP Yearenders 2022

From Sony WF-1000XM4 to Realme Buds Air 3, here are the best true wireless (TWS) earphones of 2022

Dec 29, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022