Samsung will soon be launching their upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Although a few leaks have already started pouring in which reveal what sort of hardware we can expect to see in the upcoming flagship from Samsung, the actual launch date has been a topic of speculation for some time now. However, it seems that Samsung may have accidentally leaked the official global launch date of the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung Colombia posted the Unpacked page a bit early confirming the Galaxy S23 launch date.

The Galaxy S23 was supposed to debut in late February, however, the official Samsung Colombia website indicates that the event will take place on February 1.

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal much, it does feature the new camera design and images of leaves and lilacs in the corner that allude to the names of the previously released hues.

For the last several weeks, renderings of the Galaxy S23 series have been emerging online, and all three models have a lens in the S22 Ultra design.

Last week, official-looking renders of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked leaving very little to the imagination. The leaked renders also revealed what colours we can expect to see the device in – Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

Specifications-wise, there is a lot that we still don’t know, but there have been rumours that Samsung is using the latest version of the 200MP camera ISOCELL HP3 sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The 50MP primary camera on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus is said to sport an upgraded lens. All three variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2SoC, and may possibly be the end of Exynos-based Galaxy S devices in Europe and certain Asian countries.