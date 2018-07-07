Rumours about Samsung's Gear S4 has been doing the rounds for quite some time. Previously, Evan Blass had tweeted that he saw Samsung employees wearing Gear watches running on WearOS and not Tizen, Samsung's native OS, contrary to what an earlier report had suggested about the wearable. Adding to it, recently tipster Ice Universe tweeted that Samsung could bring a Gear product based on Android Wear. It is expected to measure blood pressure as well.

According to Ice Universe, the new wearable which is expected to be a successor to the Gear S3 would most likely be called Gear S4 but it may also be called the Galaxy Watch.

About Gear S4 (probably called Galaxy Watch) Based on Android Wear, 470mAh battery, PLP package, it is expected to have new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2018

Apart from this, the wearable is expected to have a PLP package. For those who do not know about PLP package, it stands for Panel Level Package, a technology through which chips become slimmer and cheaper. This gives more space to fit in a bigger battery.

Speaking of the battery, the Gear S4 might pack a 470 mAh battery.

Earlier reports tell that Samsung Gear S4 will carry LTE connectivity.

It may come in two sizes, different for both men and women, but will likely be available for US users only on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

It could see an expected launch on 9 August along with Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in New York.