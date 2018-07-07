Saturday, July 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 July, 2018 17:58 IST

Samsung's Gear S4 may ditch Tizen for WearOS and may measure blood pressure

The new wearable is expected to be a successor to Gear S3 and may be called Gear S4 or Galaxy Watch.

Rumours about Samsung's Gear S4 has been doing the rounds for quite some time. Previously, Evan Blass had tweeted that he saw Samsung employees wearing Gear watches running on WearOS and not Tizen, Samsung's native OS, contrary to what an earlier report had suggested about the wearable. Adding to it, recently tipster Ice Universe tweeted that Samsung could bring a Gear product based on Android Wear. It is expected to measure blood pressure as well.

Samsung Gear S3.

According to Ice Universe, the new wearable which is expected to be a successor to the Gear S3 would most likely be called Gear S4 but it may also be called the Galaxy Watch.

Apart from this, the wearable is expected to have a PLP package. For those who do not know about PLP package, it stands for Panel Level Package, a technology through which chips become slimmer and cheaper. This gives more space to fit in a bigger battery.

Speaking of the battery, the Gear S4 might pack a 470 mAh battery.

Earlier reports tell that Samsung Gear S4 will carry LTE connectivity.

It may come in two sizes, different for both men and women, but will likely be available for US users only on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

It could see an expected launch on 9 August along with Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in New York.

