For a while, reports of Samsung Gear S4 being under-works have been making rounds. Now a report has added more weight to that speculation, along with revealing a bunch of specifics about the smartwatch.

Codenamed Galileo, and carrying the model number SM-R800, the next Samsung smartwatch is apparently being worked on in the US and it is expected to be released by end of this year.

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung Gear S4 will carry LTE connectivity and will be available for purchase from three major US carriers, namely, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. India release and availability hasn’t been spoken about in the report.

The report also suggests that the Gear S4 will come in two different sizes. There is believed to be a smaller size for women and a bigger one for men. The smartwatch is expected to come with an improved hardware and a more advanced health and fitness features. An improved sleep tracking feature is something that is widely expected.

Similar to the Gear S3, the Samsung Gear S4 will also run Tizen OS, which is Samsung’s own operating system for smartwatches. The operating system is totally unrelated to Android and features its own apps, that are available on the Tizen Store.

More specifications of the smartwatch are still unknown. For perspective, the Samsung Gear S3 features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The watch is fully waterproof and dustproof with IP68 certification, and its display is protected by Gorilla Glass SR+. For connectivity, the Gear S3 supports GPS, Wi-Fi and LTE, as well as a useful and accurate heart rate sensor.