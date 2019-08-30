Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
Samsung will launch its Galaxy A71 and A91 in 2020 with Android 10: Report

Galaxy A91 is likely to come with Super Fast charging technology and might support 45 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 15:41:07 IST

Samsung's next Galaxy S11 smartphone series is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2020. According to the latest rumours, this launch might be followed by the launch of Samsung Galaxy A71 and A91.

As per a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung will launch its upcoming Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A91 with Android 10. The two smartphones will be launched next year in the Netherlands. The report also revealed that smartphones will also be launched in European markets like Belgium, Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and more.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A91 are expected to come with Android 10. Representational Image: Samsung.

Another report by the same site revealed that Samsung Galaxy A71 will be powered by Exynos 9630 processor.

As for a higher variant of A-series, Galaxy A91, XDA Developers had previously spotted that the smartphone will come with Super Fast charging technology and will support 45 W fast charging. As per the Hungary Samsung website, this newly launched 45 W fast charger will also be supported in Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

As reported by Sam Mobile, Galaxy A91 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup will include 108 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens and 12 MP telephoto lens with  5x optical zoom, and a ToF sensor.

