tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 09:23 IST

Samsung to start manufacturing foldable OLED displays by summer: Report

Samsung is all geared up to begin production of its first batch of foldable OLED displays,

According to Koren news publication, ET News, Samsung is gearing up for the mass production of foldable OLED panels. While it isn't clear as to what these foldable OLED panels will be used for reports hint that these could be used in the much-rumoured Samsung Galaxy X smartphone said to be launched in 2019.

The report cites reliable sources claiming that the Korean tech giant is finally gearing up for mass production of foldable OLED displays. These would not be the standard foldable units that are set to remain in place like those on the Galaxy S9 or the iPhone X, but displays that actually bend around corners, making its possible to fold a smartphone with its display into half.

Representational image: Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

With that said, Samsung reportedly realised that folding the display into half poses a usability problem because the display is not visible when closed. Samsung's solution to the same is to go with a display that folded only by about two-thirds where the exposed bit of the display will show details like time, phone number of a called and more. Indeed, this also points to a complete software redesign, so expect Samsung's Experience UI to see a drastic change in the coming year as well.

As per previous patents, the folding bit of the display will be supported by a hinge indicating that the display does not change form , but simply bends depending on the the chassis of the smartphone.

The folding design for the same is expected to launch by early 2019 according to the report.

Indeed, folding displays could be the trend for the coming year as many other brands too are interested in the same technology.

While this may sound like a gimmick to many, Samsung has been working hard to ensure that it will be practical for users.

According to Samsung CEO, DJ Koh, the finished product will be far from a gimmick. At an interview shortly after the Galaxy S9 launch in February, the Koh told CNET in an interview that "I need complete confidence that we're delivering the best user experience when we're launching a new category,". Now that we have heard that the foldable OLED displays are heading to production, the dream of a smartphone with a foldable display will not be too far away.

Samsung's smartphone with a foldable display will also be pricey. A recent report by the The Korea Times, suggested that the device would be priced around 2 million South Korean won (around $1,900) which excludes subsidies from carriers.

Other brands including Microsoft, Apple, Huawei and Nokia are also in a process to showcase their foldable devices as patents for the same have already been spotted online.

