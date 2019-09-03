tech2 News Staff

After a lot of drama unfolding over the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone, the South Korean giant has officially put up the device for pre-registration in the US.

While there is no word on pre-orders as of now, we can be sure that this new information means that the Samsung, true to its word, will in all possibility launch the device this month.

As per a report by a Korean news agency, Yonhap, Samsung is in talks with Korean carriers with regards to the start the sale of the Galaxy Fold in the market from 6 September. However, a leak from TizenHelp has suggested that the phone will be announced on 6 September, which is also the day when IFA 2019 officially kicks off, with the actual sale commencing on 11 September in Korea.

Reputed tipster Evan Blass has tweeted that the phone is most likely going to be announced in the US on 27 September. There is no word on whether the company has any plans to start a pre-order for the Galaxy Fold but if the company has truly ironed out the various design flaws in the previous device, then we should be hearing about it soon. A total of 2,500 units for the Galaxy Fold are reported to be present for the initial roll-out in South Korea of the device as per TizenHelp.

It has been confirmed that the price of Galaxy Fold will be $1,980 (Rs 1,40,000 approx).

Here are the changes that Samsung has claimed to make for the design of the device.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.

Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.

The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Even before the Galaxy Fold has gone on sale, it has been reported that the company is already planning to launch another foldable smartphone in the first quarter of 2020 as a part of the Galaxy S11 series.

