tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 were launched in India in January and went on their first flash sale at 12 pm today on Amazon India and the Samsung e-store. The flash sale lasted for an hour and now the next sale is set to take place on 7 February.

The M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant and Rs 8,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant.

As for the M20, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,990 and at Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant.

The smartphones have been designed to target millennials and are marketed as Samsung's "India-first" smartphones.

The sale of the Galaxy M10 and M20 is also the beginning of Samsung's online-only sales model.

Amazon is offering a Total Damage Protection plan for the devices. The plan for Galaxy M10 costs Rs 699 and the protection plan for M20 is priced at Rs 1,199.

There is also a no-cost EMI offer on M20 for six months.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has come up with “Samsung Galaxy M – Jio Double Data Offer – 2019” granting benefits worth Rs 3,110 to Jio subscribers in the form of Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans on the purchase of Galaxy M10 or the Galaxy M20. The subscriber can avail this offer for a maximum of 10 times before 30 June 2020.

Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display panel along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone features a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

As far as cameras go, the M10 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5 MP sensor at the front with support for display-flash.

The Galaxy M10 also packs a 3,400 mAh that supports fast charging thanks to the bundled 15 W charger.

The more capable Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display which runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone features Samsung's new Exynos 7904 SoC and also runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera set up along with a 13 MP f/1.9 aperture primary sensor and a 5 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. An 8 MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front for selfies and video calls.

The M20 gets a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and also comes bundled with a 15 W fast charging adapter.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.