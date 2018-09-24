Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 16:15 IST

Samsung to launch the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) with a four-camera setup on 11 October

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) will be the first to come with a four-camera setup at the back.

Looks like smartphone companies are in a race these days to launch devices with more and more camera units on the rear. Wonder if that will help increase the camera quality any bit, but for what it's worth, Samsung seems to be on top of this game. Last week the company launched the first smartphone to come with a triple-camera setup at the back, the Galaxy A7 in South Korea. Now, the company is launching the first smartphone with a four-camera setup at the back, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) on 11 October.

This is the 2018 version of the first Galaxy A9 Pro that was launched in India two years ago on 16 September 2016.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018). Image: AllAboutSamsung

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018). Image: AllAboutSamsung

There has been a speculation that the company is launching the device with four low-quality camera units, but a report published by AllAboutSamsung, speaks differently. According to the specifications mentioned in the report, on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) features a 24 MP primary camera unit, a 10 MP zoom camera sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle camera unit with 120 degrees field-of-view, and finally a 5 MP zoom camera unit.

Up front, the device has a 24 MP Sony IMX 576 sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of storage, the device might come in a 4 GB or 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) will feature a 3,720mAh battery and will be run by Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 now available via open sale, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB version coming soon

Sep 14, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Woman files lawsuit against Samsung after Galaxy Note 9 catches fire: Report

Sep 17, 2018

Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7 launched in South Korea with a triple rear camera system

Sep 20, 2018

Samsung J series

Samsung J6 Plus and J4 Plus launched at Rs 15,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively

Sep 24, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to launch two new smartphones, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ in India this week

Sep 17, 2018

science

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018

Lunar Gateway

Russia may drop out of plans to build lunar space station jointly with US

Sep 24, 2018