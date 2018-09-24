Looks like smartphone companies are in a race these days to launch devices with more and more camera units on the rear. Wonder if that will help increase the camera quality any bit, but for what it's worth, Samsung seems to be on top of this game. Last week the company launched the first smartphone to come with a triple-camera setup at the back, the Galaxy A7 in South Korea. Now, the company is launching the first smartphone with a four-camera setup at the back, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) on 11 October.

This is the 2018 version of the first Galaxy A9 Pro that was launched in India two years ago on 16 September 2016.

There has been a speculation that the company is launching the device with four low-quality camera units, but a report published by AllAboutSamsung, speaks differently. According to the specifications mentioned in the report, on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) features a 24 MP primary camera unit, a 10 MP zoom camera sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle camera unit with 120 degrees field-of-view, and finally a 5 MP zoom camera unit.

Up front, the device has a 24 MP Sony IMX 576 sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of storage, the device might come in a 4 GB or 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) will feature a 3,720mAh battery and will be run by Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.