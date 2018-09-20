Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 September, 2018 17:11 IST

Samsung Galaxy A7 launched in South Korea with a triple rear camera system

The Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 6-inch Super AMOLED display and comes in three RAM/storage variants.

Samsung on Thursday joined the smartphone camera war, launching its heavily leaked Galaxy A7 in South Korea featuring a triple rear camera system.

Expected to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price point in India, the Galaxy A7 will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and other markets in the near future, the company said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

The smartphone comes with a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and has been launched in three variants — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

Inside we have an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. Now Samsung usually does not name Qualcomm chipsets and we don't have a unit with us to cross-check, but we are assuming that the Galaxy A7 packs a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The triple camera system has a 24 MP f/1.7 primary lens, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth-sensing unit.

The Galaxy A7 also gets Samsung's "Live Focus" feature which lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the amount of bokeh while shooting the image and also later while editting.

"Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world" said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

The phone runs Samsung's Experience UI on top of Android Oreo 8.0 and houses a 3,300 mAh battery.

Samsung is also expected to launch another "Galaxy A" series smartphone with a quadruple rear-camera system device called the Galaxy A9 in Malaysia on 11 October and that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment).

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

One For All: This smartphone is perfect for every kind of user

Sep 14, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

science

Space research

NASA launches a website to show all the ways its research impacts everyday life

Sep 20, 2018

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018