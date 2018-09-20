Samsung on Thursday joined the smartphone camera war, launching its heavily leaked Galaxy A7 in South Korea featuring a triple rear camera system.

Expected to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price point in India, the Galaxy A7 will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and other markets in the near future, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and has been launched in three variants — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

Inside we have an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. Now Samsung usually does not name Qualcomm chipsets and we don't have a unit with us to cross-check, but we are assuming that the Galaxy A7 packs a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The triple camera system has a 24 MP f/1.7 primary lens, an 8 MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth-sensing unit.

The Galaxy A7 also gets Samsung's "Live Focus" feature which lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the amount of bokeh while shooting the image and also later while editting.

"Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world" said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

The phone runs Samsung's Experience UI on top of Android Oreo 8.0 and houses a 3,300 mAh battery.

Samsung is also expected to launch another "Galaxy A" series smartphone with a quadruple rear-camera system device called the Galaxy A9 in Malaysia on 11 October and that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment).