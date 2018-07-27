Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 July, 2018 18:09 IST

Samsung to launch Galaxy smartphone with an Infinity Display in India next week

Galaxy On6 was Samsung's first "Infinity Display" mid-segment smartphone, launched online

Aiming to grab a larger share of online smartphone market share, Samsung is set to launch a new Galaxy smartphone with "Infinity Display" in the country next week.

The upcoming Galaxy device will be an online exclusive and feature super AMOLED display. It is likely to sport 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, industry sources told IANS on 27 July.

Notably, this would be the tech giant's second online exclusive smartphone in two months.

Samsung Galaxy On6. Image: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On6. Image: Flipkart

Earlier this month, the company launched Galaxy On6 online, which was its first "Infinity Display" mid-segment smartphone to be sold exclusively on an e-commerce platform.

Samsung India has sold over 20 lakh units of its recently-launched Galaxy J8 and J6 mid-segment smartphones in the country. According to the company, it sold 50,000 units of Galax J6 and J8 each day.

Galaxy J6 was launched on May 22 while Galaxy J8 was introduced on July 1.

The South Korean giant toppled Xiaomi in the second quarter of 2018 with 29 percent market share in the country, said Counterpoint Research.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

also see

Samsung

Samsung sold over 20 lakh units of Galaxy J8 and J6 smartphones in India

Jul 23, 2018

Samsung

Samsung retakes smartphone crown from Xiaomi, grabs 29% market share in Q2 2018

Jul 24, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's recent trademark points to devices with mysterious 'Samsung Speckle'

Jul 16, 2018

Honor

Honor Play is all set to launch in India on 6 August with GPU Turbo technology

Jul 25, 2018

Smartphones

Samsung, Xiaomi shipped 9.9 million smartphone units to lead the market in Q2 18

Jul 20, 2018

JD.com

Chinese e-commerce website JD.com plans move into Europe, states CEO Richard Liu

Jul 23, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018