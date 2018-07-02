Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 02 July, 2018 14:10 IST

Samsung Galaxy On6 launched exclusively on Flipkart priced at Rs 14,490

Samsung Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor, 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung India on 2 July launched an online exclusive "Galaxy On6" smartphone with Infinity Display for Rs 14,490.

The device, available on Flipkart and Samsung online shop from July 5, comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

It has 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8 MP front shooter for selfies. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture to work better in low-light conditions.

"Packed with new 'Make for India' innovations such as 'Chat-Over-Video', My Galaxy Video and Samsung Pay Mini, Galaxy On6 is a perfect companion for multi-taskers," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

The front camera also enables Face Unlock as an additional security feature.

Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor, 3,000 mAh battery and runs on the latest "Android Oreo".

The device, that comes with Samsung's Super AMOLED display technology, is also available on Samsung online shop.

The device is currently available in two colour variants — Black and Blue.

