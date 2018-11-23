Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung to compensate factory workers who suffered from work-related illnesses

Victims have been claiming that Samsung should come up with measures to prevent further outbreaks.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 23, 2018 17:48 PM IST

Samsung Electronics on 23 November made a formal apology to all victims of work-related diseases who were employed at the company's chip and display production lines, settling the long-standing dispute that lasted for more than a decade.

Samsung Electronics President and CEO Kim Ki-Nam, who heads the tech giant's crucial device solution division, expressed deep regrets on behalf of the company to the victims, claiming that Samsung will make every effort to comply with the compensation plan prepared by the mediation committee.

"Beloved colleagues and families have suffered for a long time, but Samsung Electronics failed to take care of the matter earlier," Kim said. "We lacked being considerate of such pains and promptly settled the issue.

"Samsung Electronics also did not fully and completely manage potential health risks at our chip and liquid-crystal display production lines. Today, we wish to express a sincere apology to the workers who suffered from diseases, as well as their families," Kim added.

Employees make their way to work at the Samsung factory in Thai Nguyen province, north of Hanoi, Vietnam October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kham - S1BEUGQVZKAA

Employees make their way to work at the Samsung factory in Thai Nguyen province, north of Hanoi, Vietnam. Image: Reuters

The standoff involving the South Korean tech giant surfaced when Hwang Yu-mi, who worked on a Samsung chip production line, died of leukaemia in 2007.

Victims have been claiming that Samsung should provide compensation, apologise and come up with measures to prevent further outbreaks, Yonhap news agency reported.

The world's top chipmaker and the supporters for the Health and Rights of People in the Semiconductor Industry (SHARPS), a group of victims, agreed to accept any decision made by a mediation committee in July, unconditionally.

Earlier this month, the mediation committee announced the settlement that included compensation of up to 150 million won (US$132,000) per illness. The compensation plan also covers congenital diseases suffered by children of the victims. The agreement, however, did not acknowledge that the workplace environment is directly related to the diseases afflicting some employees.

On Friday, Samsung and victims accepted and inked the mediation plan as agreed in July. Government and industry officials attended the event as well.

Kim reiterated that Samsung will unconditionally accept the mediation.

Samsung said the compensation will be carried out by a third party  Jipyong, a South Korean law firm. The deadline for the compensation is 31 October 2028, although it can be extended depending on circumstances.

All incumbent or former workers of Samsung and its sub-contractors, who have served at the company's chip and LCD production lines in Giheung, south of Seoul, since 1984 will be eligible to apply for compensation.

Along with the compensation, Samsung donated 50 billion won to the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency to help improve workers' safety and health in the country.

The fund will be used for researching and building facilities for industrial safety.

Samsung and Jipyong plan to open an office to carry out the compensation scheme in December and start the process within this year at the earliest.

"Honestly, today's apology made by a Samsung Electronics CEO is not sufficient for the victims of the work-related diseases," said Hwang Yu-mi's father, Sang-ki. "But I will consider the apology as Samsung Electronics' resolution."

"We still have more tasks. The work-related diseases are not limited to Samsung Electronics' chip and LCD segments.

"There are also ailing workers from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI and other affiliates, after handling hazardous substances," Hwang added. "I hope Samsung prepares a comprehensive compensation for all workers suffering from such illnesses."

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Denver shooting: One person dead, three others wounded in attack near baseball stadium; no arrests yet

Nov 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Manohar Parrikar receives 'routine check-up' at state-run hospital; source says Goa CM underwent some tests

Nov 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Don't compare cloak of secrecy around illnesses of Sonia Gandhi and Manohar Parrikar, says Congress spokesperson

Nov 17, 2018

Facebook

Morale of Facebook employees hits an all-time low amid data breach scandals: Report

Nov 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart engages with staff to allay worries over business after Binny Bansal's sudden exit following allegations of misconduct

Nov 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Bank of Baroda board to consider allotment of shares to staff next week under employee stock purchase scheme

Nov 22, 2018

science

Cancer Treatment

Natural sugar supplement found in berries slows down growth of cancer in mice

Nov 23, 2018

Climate Change

There are at least 467 known dangers from climate change that we can expect: Study

Nov 23, 2018

Mercury in Water

New way to remove toxic mercury from drinking water can be reused many times

Nov 23, 2018

Geo-engineering

Scientists propose an aerosol sunscreen in the atmosphere to curb global warming

Nov 23, 2018