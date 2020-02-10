tech2 News Staff

Samsung Unpacked is just around the corner and as usual, several rumours are making the rounds online regarding expected launches. It is expected that the company will unveil its Galaxy S20 series that should include the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and an S20 Ultra. Another major smartphone that is expected to be launched was Galaxy Z Flip, the company's second (Third?) attempt at foldable smartphone after the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Fold. According to the India timings, the event will take place at 12:30 am on 12 February.

During the Oscars, Samsung confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Z Flip at Unpacked. Interestingly, the phone was only teased during a commercial break and not announced on stage at the Oscars. This video was captured by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

Teased with the tagline, "Change the shape of the future", the video revealed that the square-shaped phone will fold like a clamshell, much like the Moto Razr. The main display has a punch hole camera. The tiny, secondary display will show notifications when folded and will let users perform simple actions like dismissing calls. The video also suggests that the smartphone might come in a purple colour option.

As per earlier leaks, Galaxy Z Flip might feature a dual rear camera placed alongside the secondary display. The smartphone might come in purple with a mirror finish. The Galaxy Z Flip's screen unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with a rather tall 22:9 aspect ratio. It will apparently be called the “Infinity Flex” display. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip's display can be adjusted between 70 and 110 degrees and can be easily propped up on a table. Further, the phone's display will reportedly sport a Full HD+ resolution with HDR+ support. The external display will measure 1.06 inches and will apparently have a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels. Reportedly, the tiny display will have all the always-on features and is Super AMOLED. The previous report also claims that at the back, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

