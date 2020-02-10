Monday, February 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung reveals its Moto Razr-like Galaxy Z Flip folding display phone at the Oscars

Galaxy Z Flip might feature a dual rear camera placed alongside the secondary display on the front.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2020 10:49:35 IST

Samsung Unpacked is just around the corner and as usual, several rumours are making the rounds online regarding expected launches. It is expected that the company will unveil its Galaxy S20 series that should include the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and an S20 Ultra. Another major smartphone that is expected to be launched was Galaxy Z Flip, the company's second (Third?) attempt at foldable smartphone after the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Fold. According to the India timings, the event will take place at 12:30 am on 12 February.

During the Oscars, Samsung confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Z Flip at Unpacked. Interestingly, the phone was only teased during a commercial break and not announced on stage at the Oscars. This video was captured by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Samsung reveals its Moto Razr-like Galaxy Z Flip folding display phone at the Oscars

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaked renders. Image: WinFuture/Roland Quandt

Teased with the tagline, "Change the shape of the future", the video revealed that the square-shaped phone will fold like a clamshell, much like the Moto Razr. The main display has a punch hole camera. The tiny, secondary display will show notifications when folded and will let users perform simple actions like dismissing calls. The video also suggests that the smartphone might come in a purple colour option.

As per earlier leaks, Galaxy Z Flip might feature a dual rear camera placed alongside the secondary display. The smartphone might come in purple with a mirror finish. The Galaxy Z Flip's screen unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with a rather tall 22:9 aspect ratio. It will apparently be called the “Infinity Flex” display. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip's display can be adjusted between 70 and 110 degrees and can be easily propped up on a table. Further, the phone's display will reportedly sport a Full HD+ resolution with HDR+ support. The external display will measure 1.06 inches and will apparently have a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels. Reportedly, the tiny display will have all the always-on features and is Super AMOLED. The previous report also claims that at the back, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip image renders, specifications leak ahead of 14 February launch

Jan 29, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip image renders, specifications leak ahead of 14 February launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked, reveals punch-hole display and more

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked, reveals punch-hole display and more

Feb 03, 2020
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, everything else you can expect

Samsung Unpacked event

Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, everything else you can expect

Feb 07, 2020
Samsung India opens registrations for rumoured Galaxy S20 ahead of 11 Feb launch

Galaxy S20

Samsung India opens registrations for rumoured Galaxy S20 ahead of 11 Feb launch

Jan 31, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: US prices leaked, lineup might go on sale 5 March worldwide

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: US prices leaked, lineup might go on sale 5 March worldwide

Feb 06, 2020
Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Picture; Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix bag top acting honours

Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Picture; Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix bag top acting honours

Feb 10, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020