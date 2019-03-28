Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
Samsung reveals a teaser of how durable the hinge is on the upcoming Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to release on 26 April, starting at a price of $1,980.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 16:56:18 IST

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be the first commercially-available folding smartphone when it launches in the next few months.

To add to the buzz, Samsung's now demoing the Galaxy Fold going through a torture test less than one month from the officially stated release date. The 30-second video revealed on Samsung's YouTube channel shows the phone being repeatedly folded by sophisticated machines. The point of the video? To show that there's no crease in sight on the Infinity Flex Display.

Samsung reveals a teaser of how durable the hinge is on the upcoming Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

Samsung states that the hinge on the Galaxy Fold can outlast 2,00,000 folds and unfolds, which is enough for five years of heavy use, provided the phone is folded 100 times each day. So if the durability of the hinge is your biggest worry with the Fold, this should help alleviate your concerns.

While Samsung themselves have refrained from sharing a lot on the hinge of the Galaxy Fold, a recent report did reveal a few interesting tidbits of the phone.

One of the few key takeaways from the report was that the device doesn’t actually fold completely flat. The hinge on the Galaxy Fold works more like a binder in that it leaves a tiny gap between the two display sides when closed. The crease is noticeable but becomes very difficult to spot once the brightness is raised to more than 70 percent.

The report also revealed that the Galaxy Fold's external display is pretty much like your regular smartphone's, it can run games, you can watch videos. Additionally, the smartphone will also let you set separate home screen setups for both displays.

The Galaxy Fold will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip and not an Exynos chip as Samsung has already confirmed it has a 7 nm processor. The production model of the Galaxy Fold runs One UI 1.2.

While that's the extent of what has been revealed, for now, we should soon get more official details on the device. Samsung is believed to officially release the Galaxy Fold on 26 April in the United States, with the pre-orders for the device in Europe starting the same day. By 3 May, 15 more countries will see the device release in their markets.

In related news, while Samsung has been extremely shy about demoing its Fold to the media, Huawei already let us have not just a peek at the Mate X, but also a proper hands on. Interested? You can read about the finer details about Mate X here.

