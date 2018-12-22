tech2 News Staff

With the Google Pixel and its Night Sight feature being launched this year, we saw other companies, particularly improving their own smartphones' low light capabilities as well. In the case of OnePlus, they introduced a feature called Nightscape when the OnePlus 6T was launched, and Xiaomi called the feature Night Scene, with Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2s, and Honor introduced the same in 'Super Night Mode'. Now, Samsung playing big on photography for a few years, did not want to be left out of this trend either.

According to a report by XDA Developer, Samsung is apparently working on its own feature for low light photography called 'Bright Night'. From what the report suggests, the feature works on a simple approach, it takes multiple pictures and combines them into one picture that is much brighter. This way, images are able to show more detail than a typical low-light photo, they aren't overexposed, and users would not need to rely on LED flash.

Reportedly, the Bright Night feature will debut with the Samsung Galaxy S10-lineup. While the feature will remain exclusive to the 2010 flagship for a while, the camera feature is believed to roll out to older Galaxy phones eventually. This will apparently be similar to how the 'Scene Optimizer' was debuted with the Galaxy Note 9, but was gradually released to all Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus users.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come with some incremental new updates. From what the previous reports have suggested, the Galaxy S10 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and something called the Infinity-O, which will feature the front camera in a hole on the display. The Galaxy S10 is also believed to sport a triple-camera setup at the back.

There are also reports that Samsung will showcase a 5G-compatible variant of the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. And a week before the MWC 2019, Galaxy S10 will apparently hold its “Samsung Unpacked” to launch the Galaxy S10-series on 20 February.

