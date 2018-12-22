Saturday, December 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung reportedly working on 'Bright Night', a Night Sight, Nightscape competitor

Samsung will reportedly debut the Bright Night feature with the Galaxy S10 smartphones.

tech2 News Staff Dec 22, 2018 17:24 PM IST

With the Google Pixel and its Night Sight feature being launched this year, we saw other companies, particularly improving their own smartphones' low light capabilities as well. In the case of OnePlus, they introduced a feature called Nightscape when the OnePlus 6T was launched, and Xiaomi called the feature Night Scene, with Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2s, and Honor introduced the same in 'Super Night Mode'. Now, Samsung playing big on photography for a few years, did not want to be left out of this trend either.

According to a report by XDA Developer, Samsung is apparently working on its own feature for low light photography called 'Bright Night'. From what the report suggests, the feature works on a simple approach, it takes multiple pictures and combines them into one picture that is much brighter. This way, images are able to show more detail than a typical low-light photo, they aren't overexposed, and users would not need to rely on LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus early render. Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus early render. Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks

Reportedly, the Bright Night feature will debut with the Samsung Galaxy S10-lineup. While the feature will remain exclusive to the 2010 flagship for a while, the camera feature is believed to roll out to older Galaxy phones eventually. This will apparently be similar to how the 'Scene Optimizer' was debuted with the Galaxy Note 9, but was gradually released to all Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus users.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come with some incremental new updates. From what the previous reports have suggested, the Galaxy S10 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and something called the Infinity-O, which will feature the front camera in a hole on the display. The Galaxy S10 is also believed to sport a triple-camera setup at the back.

There are also reports that Samsung will showcase a 5G-compatible variant of the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. And a week before the MWC 2019, Galaxy S10 will apparently hold its “Samsung Unpacked” to launch the Galaxy S10-series on 20 February.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 Lite release date, price, specifications leaked

Dec 13, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite and S10 Plus model numbers, code names revealed

Dec 10, 2018

Samsung

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 glass protector shows a small front camera hole

Dec 18, 2018

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 design revealed again in case-maker Olixar's online portfolio

Dec 12, 2018

Samsung Galaxy F

Samsung Galaxy F to feature 6,000 mAh battery capacity, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Dec 17, 2018

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 with 5,000 mAh battery leaked, to launch in select markets

Dec 19, 2018

science

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018

Super-Earths

Shimmering super-Earth with ruby, sapphire discovered beyond our solar system

Dec 22, 2018

Nanotechnology

Scientists play the world's smallest game of tic-tac-toe using a DNA game board

Dec 22, 2018